Gunday director Ali Abbas Zafar talks about Irrfan Khan's disappearance

Bollywood lost a talented actor today. Irrfan Khan's sudden disappearance has shocked everyone and the entire nation is on hiatus after the news broke this morning. Irrfan worked with various directors during his glorious Bollywood trip and impressed millions of hearts with his effortless performance. Director of Irrfan Khan protagonist Gunday (2014) Ali Abbas Zafar spoke to Filmfare about the actor's disappearance.

He said: "It is very sad. I also found out in the morning. And I am not in Mumbai. I am in Dehradun but very very sad. He left too soon. What I can say is that the industry has lost a phenomenal talent too soon and I don't think just India, I think international people will miss him as an actor. My memories with his are very dear to me. He was a great guy. I loved the conversation, I had great stories to tell, I loved the food, he was very entertaining and yes master of his trade. One thing he always used to tell me, Ali on camera less is more, the better you are restrained as an actor, the better your performance and who does a more subtle job than him. I am very fortunate to work with him and that too early in my life. It was my second movie. Yes, it's very sad to know and one little thing I always remember working with him is that he always used to tell him that, sir, his eyes are too big and expressive and he used to laugh c omo as a child and used to say: chashma pehen loon kya? Should I cover it? Give me some nice glasses, great lagoon (laughs). So yes, it was fun. I miss him and I think the entire film industry will miss him very much. "RIP Irrfan Khan!