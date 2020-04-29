Greg Berlanti Donates $ 1 Million to COVID-19 Hollywood Relief Efforts – Up News Info

In one of the largest individual donations to relief efforts targeting people in the industry impacted by coronavirus-related production shutdowns, top television producer Greg Berlani has pledged $ 1 million to the cause. He revealed his gesture in a letter to the staff of the current 17 series from Greg Berlanti Productions, a copy of which was obtained by Up News Info.

Of the $ 1 million, $ 600,000 "will go directly to our coworkers who need it most," Berlanti wrote to employees, urging those who need immediate assistance to contact one of their associates. That's "in addition to the pay that WarnerMedia generously pledged to employees with suspended work," said Berlanti, whose company is based at Warner Bros. Television.

In general, the plan is to start by opening the fund to programs that closed with incomplete production. Series workers who are slated to start production in the next two months will be added to the list as details begin to emerge in the coming weeks about the length of delays in starting production. The Greg Berlanti Prods series employs more than 5,000 crew and production staff members.

The remaining $ 400,000 of Berlanti's donation will be shared among "the following institutions that offer a range of financial and health care services to the crew, actors, unemployed support staff and our other sisters and brothers in the entertainment industry: the Cinema Television Emergency Relief Fund, SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Disaster Fund and Actors Fund. "

Here is his letter:

Dear co-workers:

I hope that wherever you are, you and your family or loved ones are safe and healthy. Obviously, we are living through an unprecedented moment in modern history. The COVID-19 pandemic is devastating lives, nations and businesses around the world, including ours.

All the shows with which our company is affiliated were in various stages of production when the pandemic began. We are working with your individual showrunners and studio so that we can have as many shows in production as quickly as possible once it is deemed safe to do so. If you have any questions about when it might be, I encourage you to contact your executive producer or line producer; otherwise, they will make sure to share any information they may have as soon as they have it.

Until then, I know that not knowing when your job might return creates significant financial and emotional hardship for many. It is very important to me and to everyone at Berlanti Productions that we do our best to assist you during this time. To that end, in addition to the payment WarnerMedia generously pledged to employees who had their work suspended, I will also donate $ 1 million for relief efforts.

The first $ 600,000 will go directly to our coworkers who need it most. If you need immediate assistance, please email my associate (redacted) and let him know the program you work for and the best number to contact you. He will coordinate the rest with you directly. We will not share your personal circumstance or request with anyone.

Since we are associated with 17 shows in various stages of production, with more than 5,000 production staff and staff working on them, unfortunately this fund cannot support every person and we will have to prioritize support to those most in need. We would like to start by opening it first to programs that closed with incomplete production.

Those shows are:

Batwoman; Doom Patrol; The flash ; Riverdale; Stewardess ; Supergirl; Prodigal son.

In a few weeks, as we learn more about how long production can be delayed, our hope is to open the rest of the fund to the following productions:

All American; Black Lightning ; The girls on the bus; Katy Keene; Legends of tomorrow; Chilling adventures of Sabrina; Star Girl ; Superman and Lois; Titans; You.

That said, if you need immediate help right now, please reach out and we will do our best to get your help today.

An additional $ 400,000 will be donated through the following institutions that offer a range of financial and healthcare services to the crew, actors, unemployed support staff, and our other sisters and brothers in the entertainment industry: the Emergency Relief Fund film television, The SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Disaster Fund and Actor Fund.

If you have any other questions, concerns, or ideas about how we can help you or the people in our production families who are most vulnerable during this time, please let us know and we will do our best. Until then, stay safe and know that we are anxious and planning for that time when we all get back to work together.

Warmer

Greg Berlanti