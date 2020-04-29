Grant Gustin shares his life experience with anxiety and depression

Grant Gustin understands what it is to deal with anxiety and depression.

As he shared in Michael Rosenbaum& # 39; s Inside you podcast, you have been experiencing it practically all your life. "Probably since the age of 4 or 5, I have dealt with anxiety, depression," said the now 30-year-old actor.

The star, who has been bringing The Flash to life on the small screen since 2013, recalled experiencing "strange and anxious dreams,quot; as a child and explained that personal things arose when he and his wife participated in couples therapy before they get married.

"I knew I had always dealt with anxiety, but I was getting precise ideas about where things started and why you felt that way," he said. "Anxiety is always present in my life, for sure."

The lifelong actor also talked about putting pressure on himself, acknowledging: "I've come a long way taking a little pressure off myself … I've always been very hard on myself and I still am, but I also did it." At first I put a lot of pressure on myself and got in my way and I think it shows, at least in my opinion, at work, like how nervous I was and how focused I was on doing it right. for sure."