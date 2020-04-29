Governor Whitmer Announces $ 130 Million Investment to Make Child Care Affordable and Accessible for Families – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday a $ 130 million investment to make child care more affordable and accessible to Michigan families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Child care providers have been critical partners in helping our state respond to COVID-19, and we are extremely grateful for their service." Whitmer said. "All child care providers and early educators are important in giving parents peace of mind while providing essential services to our state at this difficult time."

Michigan has created the "Child Care Assistance Fund,quot; to provide direct, non-competitive grants to child care providers. These funds help ensure:

Child care providers currently serving essential workers remain open, and the costs associated with care during the COVID-19 pandemic are not passed through to essential workers.

Child care providers can stay afloat during the "stay home, stay safe,quot; emergency.

Childcare is now more accessible to families, and as our economy begins to reopen.

Child care providers across the state have the resources to reopen Michigan's workforce as the recovery process from the current pandemic COVID-19 begins and more families need child care options.

The Michigan Child Care Assistance Fund consists of $ 100 million in federal CARES funds and $ 30 million from the state child care fund, both of which are dedicated to be used only for child care services.

Licensed child care centers, family group homes, tribal child care providers, provisional disaster relief child care centers and subsidized license-exempt providers are eligible for Care Relief Fund grants Michigan child.

Grant recipients must commit to lowering their weekly rates for families by at least 10 percent, and caring for the children of essential workers, regardless of where their parents or caregivers work. Grant recipients must also agree not to charge a fee to maintain a child's place in a program while receiving grant funds. "These funds will help maintain high-quality child care that is vital to Michigan's children and families," he said. State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. "Whether it's to help child care providers cover fixed costs like their mortgage, utilities, insurance or payroll, we wanted the funds to be as flexible as possible to meet their specific needs."

The Child Care Assistance Fund will be administered by the Michigan Department of Education's Office of Child Development and Care, with the support of the Governor's Office and the Michigan Department of Labor and Regulatory Affairs. Starting April 29, there will be a simple online application for child care providers to use at www.michigan.gov/childcare.

Grants start at $ 1,500 for home providers and $ 3,000 for child care centers. Additional funds will be awarded based on the size of the provider, whether they are open and serve essential workers, and their quality rating. In addition to this grant program, Michigan has also made major changes to the Child Care and Development program, commonly called the child care grant.

These changes ensure that families can access the care they need and that providers have some financial certainty. This includes continuing to review and approve applications; increase the hours that school-age children can be in care; extend the deadline for redetermination so that families can continue to receive the subsidy during the crisis; and continue to make grant payments based on the number of children enrolled in a program, not the number of attendees. © 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

