Gospel singer Troy Sneed loses battle with COVID-19 at 52

The Grammy-nominated singer joins the list of musicians who have been victims of the new coronavirus, including John Prine, Joe Diffie, Alan Merrill and Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne.

Grammy-nominated gospel singer and record executive Troy Sneed has succumbed to a battle with COVID-19.

The singer passed away Monday (April 27) at a Jacksonville, Florida hospital. He was only 52 years old.

Sneed embarked on his musical journey as a choir member at Florida A&M University, and worked as an assistant minister of music for the Georgia Mass Choir for 10 years, during which he worked on Denzel Washington and Whitney houston1996 film "The Preacher's Wife".

Earned a Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Choir or Choir Album for 1999's "Higher" for Youth for Christwhile he also produced his 2006 single "The Struggle Is Over".

Sneed enjoyed a solo career that began with his 1999 album "Call Jesus", and later scored hits with "Work It Out", "My Heart Says Yes", "Hallelujah" and "Kept by His Grace".

Her other albums included "Awesome God" from 2015 and "Taking It Back" in 2017.

Sneed also established his own record label, Emtro Gospel, with his wife Emily in 2003, and then produced popular songs by artists including Alvin Darling, Praise in good faithBishop Bruce parham and bishop Rudolph McKissick.

Sneed is the last musician to be a victim of COVID-19 – John Prine, Joe Diffie, Wallace Roney, Songwriter "I Love Rock & Roll" Alan Merrill and Wayne Fountains& # 39; s Adam Schlesinger they are just some of the famous faces to die from the virus.