Google Meet video conferencing is now free for anyone

Google is opening its Google Meet video conferencing service to anyone who wants to use it, instead of offering it only to business and educational customers through G Suite. The company says that anyone with a Google account will now be able to create free meetings of up to 100 people that can last any amount of time, although after September 30 you can restrict the duration of the meeting to 60 minutes.

However, that Google account requirement is difficult. People will not be able to simply click a link and join a meeting; they will have to log in. That's so meetings can be better controlled by your hosts, hoping to eliminate the possibility of zoombombing. Google will also introduce other security measures: People who are not explicitly added to a meeting through a calendar invitation will automatically enter a green room when they try to join a meeting, and will only be allowed to enter when the host approves them. The free version will also not offer fixed dialing numbers for meetings.

Those security-focused warnings are how Google differentiates its Meet product from Zoom, which has seen a meteoric rise in recent months and surprised both Google and Microsoft. The increased focus on Zoom revealed a litany of security issues, which the fast-growing company has struggled to address. But Google apparently hopes there will still be an opportunity for people who are wary of Zoom.

Google has its own trust issues when it comes to conference and messaging products. Google Meet only turned "Google Meet,quot; earlier this month, before that, the service was called Hangouts Meet. That's a legacy of the fractured and convoluted history of Google's video and messaging apps that the company is still trying to escape. Hangouts Chat, the competitor to Google's Slack and Teams, was also recently renamed to Google Chat.

Some Google users may remember (or even be using) Hangouts Video chat, another one of those legacy products. Google says the product will transfer to Google Meet over time, so there is only one platform for consumers and business customers. Google's slow and steady progress is laudable for business users looking for the stability of a company that was once famous for its product-killing spring cleanings, but at this point it's time to fully put the Hangouts brand on.

Google Meet was recently updated to support "Gallery View,quot;, the Brady Bunch-style to put all the participants in a single grid that Zoom made very popular. The new mode is available in applications on mobile platforms and within browsers on the desktop.

That is unlikely to change anytime soon: Unlike its competitors, Google maintains G Suite and its related product as top-notch web apps. That allows them to always be up-to-date and easier to manage than native Windows or macOS apps, but the approach can present problems like accidentally missing or leaving your meeting in a sea of ​​tabs.

Along with consumer availability for Meet, Google is introducing a new tier for G Suite called "G Suite Essentials,quot;, which includes Meet and also Google Drive, but not Gmail. All current G Suite customers will have free access to Meet until September 30.

Finally, Meet is also being integrated into Gmail, both in G Suite versions and in regular consumer Gmail addresses. In the same way that Microsoft has leveraged its Office domain to attract people to teams, Google is fully utilizing the power of Gmail to power its integrated video conferencing application.

Zoom may have captured the zeitgeist, but Google and Microsoft will do their best to make sure it doesn't capture more of the market.