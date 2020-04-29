Good Fight exclusive: Hugh Dancy is not a big spy

There's a new spy in the middle of Reddick, Boseman, and Lockhart, and he's not exactly keeping his identity a secret.

In the exclusive glimpse above The good fightApril 30 episode, "The Gang Gets a Call From HR,quot;, Marissa (Sarah Steele) meet Caleb Garlin, played by a new recurring guest star Hugh dancy. Caleb is an associate at STR Laurie, the new mega firm that Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart acquired. It's not a typical introduction, unless you're talking about The Good Fight.

"Hard at work?" Marissa asks him.

"This may sound easy, but it is not. Try peeling a kohlrabi," Caleb says, without straying too far from his computer game.