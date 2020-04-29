Good Fight exclusive: Hugh Dancy is not a big spy

There's a new spy in the middle of Reddick, Boseman, and Lockhart, and he's not exactly keeping his identity a secret.
In the exclusive glimpse above The good fightApril 30 episode, "The Gang Gets a Call From HR,quot;, Marissa (Sarah Steele) meet Caleb Garlin, played by a new recurring guest star Hugh dancy. Caleb is an associate at STR Laurie, the new mega firm that Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart acquired. It's not a typical introduction, unless you're talking about The Good Fight.
"Hard at work?" Marissa asks him.
"This may sound easy, but it is not. Try peeling a kohlrabi," Caleb says, without straying too far from his computer game.
With the Rutabaga games out of the way, Marissa gets down to business and calls for being there instead of "up."
"Why are you working here?" she asks him.
"They asked me to," he says.
"Why did they ask you?" she asks.
"I think I spy on him," Caleb says.
"That's not a great way to spy, to say you're spying," says Marissa.
"I know! I'm not very good at it," Caleb admits.
In the episode, DNC director Frank Landau asks the company to help with a plan to engage African-American voters, and discussions about the task become personal for one of the partners. Meanwhile, Diane (Christine Baranski) is determined to sue Rare Orchard and is shocked to learn that all of the documents are missing, sending her to an unexpected rabbit hole. Davita Scarlett wrote the episode directed by Tess Malone.
The good fight Releases new episodes on Thursdays on CBS All Access.
