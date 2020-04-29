Gilead claims that the "positive data,quot; comes from N.I.H. Remdesivir's Trial

Gilead Sciences announced Wednesday that the company "is aware of the positive data,quot; from a federal study of its experimental coronavirus drug, remdesivir.
Neither Gilead nor officials from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sponsor of the federal investigation, provided further details. A spokeswoman for N.I.A.I.D., part of the National Institutes of Health, confirmed plans to make an announcement later Wednesday.
Gilead's short announcement read: "We understand that the trial has reached its primary objective and that N.I.A.I.D. will provide detailed information in an upcoming briefing."
The Food and Drug Administration acknowledged Wednesday that officials were discussing the approval of remdesivir for the treatment of patients with Covid-19, presumably under emergency use provisions. Trading in the company's shares stopped before the market opened.
The federal study includes 400 patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and randomized to take remdesivir or a placebo. Results were scored on a scale from recovery to death.
Remdesivir has never been approved as a treatment for any disease. It was developed to combat Ebola, but the results of a clinical trial in Africa were disappointing.
But as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the drug emerged as one of the most promising potential treatments. It disrupts the production of the virus in laboratory studies and appears safe in animals.
During frequent White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings, President Trump has hailed remdesivir as a potential "game changer."
Expectations were fueled by anecdotal reports of Covid-19 patients taking remdesivir and recovering.
Without trials comparing the drug to a placebo, it has been impossible to know whether the drug made a difference or whether the patients improved on their own with normal supportive care.
Accepting the lawsuits, Gilead has distributed the drug to hundreds of patients under so-called compassionate use, a regulatory exemption whereby patients can receive a drug other than a clinical trial.
Gilead published reports of uncontrolled studies. On Wednesday, in another press release, the company announced that a study comparing a five to 10-day treatment with the drug showed that those who received the shortest treatment also did so.
That study had no control group and was "non-informative," said Dr. Eric Peterson, a clinical trial expert at Duke University.
