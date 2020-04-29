Gigi Hadid pregnant with Zayn Malik's baby

Instagram

Immediately after celebrating her 25th birthday, Yolanda Hadid's oldest daughter is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend from time to time.

Gigi hadid She is pregnant, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old model is expecting her first child with a boyfriend. Zayn Malik.

Family sources say TMZ Gigi has been around for 20 weeks, and a source told the outlet: "Both families are very excited."

Gigi and Zayn have been dating and dating since 2015 and after a separation in 2019, the model confirmed that she and the singer were again an item in February 2020.

In recent weeks, the couple has isolated themselves along with Hadid's family. He recently shared photos of his 25th birthday celebration on April 23, featuring the previous one. Only one direction star.

Neither Hadid nor Malik have confirmed the news of the baby.