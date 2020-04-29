Image: Getty Image: Getty

On Tuesday, the world learned that model Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik expected their first child together. Today, there is a gender reveal: according to TMZ, Hadid and Malik are allegedly expecting a girl. This is exciting news, because it means that Malik is the third One Direction member to become a father, and the first to become a #GirlDad. As you will surely remember, 1D's Louis Tomlinson became the first father, when Freddie Reign Tomlinson was born in 2016. Liam Payne followed in 2016, when his then girlfriend, singer Cheryl Cole, had Gray bear payne. Now that Hadid and Malik are looking to the future as parents, that can only mean one thing: One Direction is a girl group now. Or at least they will have created one. This is how I see it fall:

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Baby of Hadid-Malik without name, the mysterious: It is melancholic, but it has a falsetto like no one else's. Inevitably, she will be the first to go the band, but their career will be overshadowed by the other fan favorite.

It is melancholic, but it has a falsetto like no one else's. Inevitably, she will be the band, but their career will be overshadowed by the other fan favorite. Raddix Madden, son of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, the leader: the another fan favorite. Although girl groups are meant to be democratizing forces, just like boy bands, there is always one who has the blatant charisma to light up a room.

the Although girl groups are meant to be democratizing forces, just like boy bands, there is always one who has the blatant charisma to light up a room. Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson and the son of footballer Eric Johnson, the cute: She is a girlfriend, and maybe she will bring out an acoustic guitar for ballads.

She is a girlfriend, and maybe she will bring out an acoustic guitar for ballads. Freeya Carel Gellin, daughter of Orange is the new blackDanielle Brooks, the person in charge: Consider her the Liam Payne of the group: each group needs an older sister time to play those lower notes and keep the rest under control.

See you in a decade or two!