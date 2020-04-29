Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting a girl!

According to some new reports, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a girl! Insiders shared via TMZ that the star couple will have a daughter and that everyone in their inner circle already knows this as they could have had a gender reveal party!

As you may know, expectant parents can usually learn the sex of their unborn baby between 16 and 20 weeks of pregnancy, which is apparently also the hallmark of the supermodel.

The news that Gigi and Zayn are going to be parents broke out yesterday and fans are also very excited for them.

It all started with a news report about Gigi, who also turned 25 a few days ago, was already 20 weeks pregnant!

Over the weekend, the model and her boyfriend had a party celebrating her birthday along with other loved ones, and Gigi went to social media to share many photos from the party.

That said, some fans thought they saw some pink and blue balloons in the background, theorizing that the birthday party also doubled as a baby gender reveal party.

Gigi hinted that she was ready to become a mother in February during a conversation with iD, saying that: 'I think as I get older … well, one day I will start a family and I don't know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it's so rewarding. The people I work with make me very happy, I am very lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'm going to cook full time! "

This also comes after another photo from that era appeared, showing designer Isabel Marant seemingly wrapping her outfit around her bump while behind the scenes at her Fashion Week show.



