Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik appear to insinuate pregnancy at their birthday party

Eagle-eyed fans assume the model and singer can hint at the alleged news of the babies on the balloons at their 25th birthday party that took place on Friday, April 24.

Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik it sent fans into a frenzy when it was reported that they are expecting their first child together. While the news was undeniably shocking to everyone, a new report suggested the couple subtly hinted at the baby news at Gigi's recent birthday party.

Some eagle-eyed fans assumed the two could give people clues to the alleged balloon baby news at their 25th birthday party on Friday, April 24. In one of the photos that Gigi shared on her Instagram account, Gigi could be seen posing with giant 2 and 5 silver balloons with a blue string and a rose each. Considering that colors are widely associated with babies, fans seemed to think it was Gigi's way of insinuating that she was eating for two.

"I had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, which made it so special to me, along with all the love I felt from around the world! Thank you all for the birthday messages, I took them with me yesterday !! then she captioned her post.

He added: "I am grateful and fortunate that my family and friends, near and far, are healthy and safe, and although I missed my loved ones with whom I wish I could have celebrated, I know that these times will make us even more grateful for the union to be had in the future ".

News from Gigi and Zayn expect their first child together to hit the web on Tuesday, April 28. Family sources say TMZ Gigi has been around for 20 weeks, and a source told the outlet: "Both families are very excited."

Gigi and Zayn have been dating and dating since 2015 and after a separation in 2019, the model confirmed that she and the singer were again an item in February 2020.

Neither Hadid nor Malik have confirmed the news of the baby.