Get your rhythm on this international day of dancing with these movies

Let us see your one, two steps because today is International Dance Day!
That's right, it's time to celebrate all the jazz, ballet, contemporary, tap, hip-hop, and ballroom performances you've seen over the years, so in honor of the holidays, we've put together the best movies dance all the time.
If you are a fan of the classics, like Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds& # 39; iconic Singing in the rain, or some modern movies like Magic mike and High school musicalThere are many movies that will make you want to put on your dance shoes.
We still can't beat Patrick Swayzethe dance elevator Dirty Dancing or the last Double Step in Strictly ballroom, and fortunately we have all the time as we distance ourselves socially to capture those moments again.
So take a look at our list below and feel free to do your workout at home today dancing freestyle in your living room.
Here are our best options and where to see them.
Happy Feet
This adorable 2006 movie featuring animated penguins danced in our hearts and is a perfect watch for the whole family.
Where to rent Amazon, Vudu
Honey
Start your rhythm with Jessica Alba, who plays a hip-hop choreographer in this movie, all about being true to your heart instead of chasing fame and fortune.
Where to rent Amazon, Vudu
Burlesque
Celebrate the stock art form with Christina Aguilera, Cher, Kristen Bell and more in this 2010 musical.
Where to transmit: Netflix, Starz
Black Swan
Dancing is usually a good time, but Black Swan we see how much the obsession to become the best Swan Queen that can be Natalie PortmanCharacter.
Where to transmit: Cinemax
Magic mike
Killer dance moves? Shirtless beauties? Six-pack abs? Yes, we definitely recommend this dance movie to celebrate the holidays!
Where to transmit: Amazon Prime
High school musical
Bring out the nostalgia of your inner child by dancing and singing this Disney classic.
Where to transmit: Disney +
Dirty Dancing
The iconic 1987 coming-of-age story set in a family complex in Catskills became Jennifer Gray on a star and Patrick Swayze in a heartbreaker.
Where to rent Amazon, Vudu
Singing in the rain
Universally hailed as a masterpiece of American cinema, Singing exhibited Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds& # 39; Great talent at its zenith.
Where to rent Amazon, Vudu
Increase
Don't Hate Despite being a fairly standard dance movie fare, there is a reason this picture changed Channing Tatum into a major movie star, not to mention having spawned four sequels to date.
Where to transmit: Hulu, Showtime
Central stage
Real life ballet dancer Ethan Stiefel co-stars with dancer-actress Amanda Schull in this 2000 cult classic that is remembered as one of the few ballet movies with a great dance and story to watch. Future Avatar and Star Trek baby Zoe Saldaña You will cost as a talented dance student.
Where to transmit: Netflix, Pluto TV
Flash dance
It's not so much a dance movie as a pretty girl movie, the soundtrack is still a classic, and Jennifer Beals Exercising in a cropped sweatshirt and leg warmers is an icon from the 1980s movie.
Where to rent Amazon, Vudu
Billy Elliot
This 2000 movie starring Jamie Bell As a working-class boy from Durham County in Northeast England, he helped make the dance really cool for the kids.
Where to transmit: Show time
Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies
Fred and Ginger made 10 movies together, including classics like Oscillation time, Top-hat and The story of Vernon and Irene's castleAnd if there has been a most charming dance partner in the history of American cinema, we have not yet met them.
The tango lesson
This 1997 documentary filmmaker Sally PotterThe real life obsession to master Argentine tango. Filled with smoky rooms and steaming stares, this is a must if you like black and white movies, cello music, dancing, or any combination of both.
Where to rent Voodoo
They served you
This 2004 expertly choreographed film about the Los Angeles dance teams stars the hip-hop performer Omarion and other group members B2Kand features special appearances from Wade Robson and Lil & # 39; Kim.
Where to rent Amazon, Vudu
Newsies
Christian bale dancing … what else do you need to know?
Where to transmit: Disney +
Footloose
Kevin Bacon defeats John LithgowHyper conservative Rev. Moore when his happy feet bring freedom of expression to the sticks. If you love the story, don't be afraid because there is also a reboot that stars DWTS Pro Julianne Hough.
Where to rent Amazon, Vudu
Saturday night fever
John Travolta She embodied disco fashion from the '70s in her white outfit and smooth moves like Brooklyn's Brooklyn Ma-do-well.
Where to transmit: Starz
Stomp the Yard
Columbus Short, who once worked as Britney SpearsHe's a backup dancer and has been building a great career as a character actor in movies, he stars in this smart little 2007 film about hyper-competitive step-by-step dance teams at a historically black university in the south.
Where to rent Amazon, Vudu
Strictly ballroom
This moving image set in Australia is the first little-remembered film in Baz Luhrmannacclaimed "red curtain trilology,quot; (along with Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge)
Strictly ballroom it's about a shy dance studentTara Morice) that inspires a dance champion (Paul Mercury) to ignore the strict restrictions of the competitive world of ballroom dancing and to take their own steps. We challenge you not to cry in your last double step.
Where to transmit: Netflix
