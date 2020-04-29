Georgia no longer requires road test to obtain driver's license during viral pandemic

Georgia is not only reopening its state, but it is also allowing teens to legally avoid the driving test of a driver's license.

According to Fox 5Although all driving requirements are still required, new drivers will be able to waive the test drive and obtain their license.

"Under Governor Kemp's latest executive order, teens still have to meet all driving requirements, but the behind-the-wheel test drive has been suspended. While the Department of Driver Services practices social distancing during this pandemic, it is impossible for an employee to test drive in the same vehicle with an applicant and still maintain their distance. "

This viral pandemic has really made everything easier and more difficult at the same time.

"During these unprecedented times, the Department of Driver Services is trying to ease the process for people to get their licenses and reduce the burden on people right now," says Stormi Kenney, owner of the Kennesaw driving school.

While this may seem like a sweet lick, it won't last long. The current executive order expires in mid-May. Therefore, those who are interested in obtaining a driving license do it better, fast and in a hurry.

The process is much simpler right now, as you don't even have to go to DDS to change your permission. You can simply do it online.

The state of Georgia is currently reopened. People are fixing their nails and everything, chile, and although they are wearing protective equipment, they are still away from home.

In addition to Georgia, Texas and Florida they are also slowly reopening their states.

Donnie recently stated that he did not necessarily agree with Governor Kemp opening Georgia the way he did, as he feels it does not fit with the phase recommendation the White House suggested.

Chile, anything goes in 2020 … anything!

