Gabrielle Union remembers advising Ayesha and Steph Curry to end things when they started dating

Gabrielle Union had some advice for Ayesha and Steph Curry when they started dating and that was to break up! Fortunately, they obviously ignored that because today, the two of them are happily married and have three beautiful children!

Looking back now, Gabrielle remembered what she had to say then and how she feels now.

She, her husband, Dwyane Wade and the Currys had a small IG Live meeting and that's when the topic came up.

Gabrielle revealed that at first, she told the couple that they just had to finish things!

"I thought, 'You guys, the probability of this working is very low and you should break up now and have sex with other people,'" Gabrielle said as the group laughed and drank some wine in the stream.

Then he added: "I used a little more different language, but isn't that what I said to both of you?"

Ayesha then remembered how ‘You looked at me and said:‘ How old are you? OKAY. & # 39; & # 39;

The laughter continued, Union jokingly said how she thought "precisely,quot; because she was "crazy!"

Then her husband joined in the fun, apologizing on behalf of the Wade family and emphasizing that he is no longer "who we are."

At the end of the day, however, they were playing while recalling the past, but Union expressed how pleased he was that the Currys did not follow his advice.

She stepped over them, saying: ‘Listen, you are unicorns. Like, there are very, very few people I have met who have been consistent. I have known them for over a decade and there are many people talking about faith and there are many people talking about advancing culture, but something is not real somewhere. And when people say "are they real?" I say "yes,quot;.



