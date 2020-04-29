Gabrielle Union once told Steph and Ayesha Curry to break up and & # 39; Have sex with other people !! & # 39;

Actress Gabrielle Union aired Ayesha and her husband Steph Curry after she admitted that she once advised them to break up and "have sex with other people."

"I apologize on behalf of the Wade family," Dwyane Wade told Curry & # 39; s on Instagram Live.

"I thought, 'Guys, the probability of this working is very low, and you should break up now and have sex with other people," Union recalled.

"I used a little bit different language, but isn't that what I said to both of you?" Ayesha replied, "You looked at me and said, 'How old are you? Okay …'"

