Gabrielle Union once told Steph and Ayesha Curry to break up and & # 39; Have sex with other people !! & # 39;

Actress Gabrielle Union aired Ayesha and her husband Steph Curry after she admitted that she once advised them to break up and "have sex with other people."

"I apologize on behalf of the Wade family," Dwyane Wade told Curry & # 39; s on Instagram Live.

"I thought, 'Guys, the probability of this working is very low, and you should break up now and have sex with other people," Union recalled.

"I used a little bit different language, but isn't that what I said to both of you?" Ayesha replied, "You looked at me and said, 'How old are you? Okay …'"

Gabrielle replied, "Precisely because I was a THOT."

The Currys first met while they were in high school.

"There are very, very few people I have met who have been consistent," Gabrielle said. "I have known them for over a decade, and there are many people talking about faith and there are many people talking about advancing culture, but something is not real somewhere."

You can see the clip below.