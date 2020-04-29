Gabrielle Union befriends Stephen and Ayesha Curry to & # 39; get them involved in a threesome & # 39;

WENN / Necky Nelson / Fayes Vision

According to a source, the & # 39; Bad Boys II & # 39; star She was attracted to the restorer for a longer time and was even jealous when the latter began dating Olivia Munn.

Up News Info –

Being the wife of a basketball star, it is natural that Gabrielle Union has friends in the industry, including Stephen Curry (II) and his wife Ayesha Curry. However, according to a new report, the reason why the & # 39; Bring It On & # 39; befriends the married couple is not purely platonic.

Spill the Sugar reported that Gabrielle had been attracted to Ayesha for a long time and had been trying to befriend her and Stephen because she wanted to "get them involved in a threesome." The gossip site also stated that the "Bad Boys II" star was jealous when the restaurateur was hanging out with Olivia munn.

Gabrielle's representatives have not yet responded to this report.

It came after Gabrielle and her husband Dwyane Wade He joined Steph and Ayesha for an IG Live session last weekend. During Live, the group remembered the time when they were all still young, with Dwyane jokingly calling his wife a "madman." However, Gabrielle did not deny it. In fact, he even added, "Listen, I enjoyed my life. And that is the exact advice I gave Ayesha and a young Steph at D. Rice's 25th birthday party."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

She continued, "I thought, 'You guys, the probability of this working is very low. You should break up now and have sex with other people.'" I used a different language, but isn't that what I said to both of you? "Then Ayesha intervened:" You looked at me and said: 'How old are you? … Okay … & # 39; ", to which Gabrielle replied:" Precisely because she was crazy. "

<br />

Hearing the conversation, Dwyane said, "I apologize on behalf of the Wade family. We are no longer who we are." However, Gabrielle jokingly said that "I could still give the same advice."