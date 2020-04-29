Friends, family get closer in the era of the coronavirus

I cover the latest news for Up News Info, but I'm not breaking the news when I say that the new coronavirus has changed our lives in almost every negative way. We can't hang out with friends at our favorite bars and restaurants; We can't go bowling, take jam classes, or ski in the beautiful mountains of Colorado.

Hospitals are preparing for an increase in patients. People are dead. They will hurt themselves more before this is over.

But there has been an unexpected benefit that I can't help but notice, and it's one that has taken me through these strange and terrifying times.

While my normally bustling social life has been completely changed by the global pandemic, I have never been in better contact with my friends and family. Forever.

When the businesses closed and the stay-at-home orders from California to New York and Colorado went into effect, something strange and encouraging happened: People began to approach. High school friends I haven't talked to in months, sometimes years. College teammates, cousins, aunts and uncles, and old friends from my study abroad program.

The coronavirus does not stop for anyone. But in a sense, that is what has helped generate this strangely connected new social landscape. And as text messaging has become the de facto mode of communication for the past decade, the return to the real conversation – imagine that! – By phone or video there has been a refreshing change.

Instead of going out or dining with friends on a Friday night, I now have a weekly Zoom call (yells at Zoom) with a huge, rebellious group of childhood friends. I've kept in touch with some more than others over the years, but it's mostly through text messages or when I can get back to Boston.

Now once a week, punctually at 6 p.m., we all converge on a video chat. We have people in Denver, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Ann Arbor, Mich., Talking about anything but the coronavirus. We are singing James Blunt songs from the mid-2000s that led a friend to almost stop dating us. We are reliving the glory days of the 2008 Boston Celtics, which won the championship the night we graduated from high school. And we're sharing horrible photos from our prepubescent days, giggling like we're in our friend Bob's basement once again.

The chats continue for hours as people go in and out, bringing other important people, pets, and roommates to join the uproar. You can barely hear something or have an intelligible conversation with someone one on one. And it's perfect

It took me a while to get used to these new routines, but I'm still looking forward to them.

Instead of playing my normal basketball game on Sunday mornings, I'm setting off the alarm, brewing a cup of coffee, and playing "Settlers of Catan,quot; video chat with my old roommates from my time in Washington, D.C.

We catch up, we put virtual stupid backdrops behind us and we joke like we once did. Some things never change, even if we cannot be within six feet of another human being.

The coronavirus outbreak has been overwhelmingly terrible. But if there is one little thing that continues after all of this is over, I hope we will keep some of the connections we have built during these difficult times.

Sam Tabachnik is a reporter for Up News Info.