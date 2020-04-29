Freddy McConnell loses appeal to be father on birth certificate

Freddy McConnell Image: Getty Freddy McConnell

Since 2018 Freddy McConnell, an English trans man, has been fighting be identified as the father of your baby in parental records. After appealing a court ruling that he could not appear on the birth certificate as "father," the guardian reports that the court has ruled once again that McConnell cannot be included as the father of his son.

After giving birth, the registrar denied McConnell the ability to register as the father of his baby despite legal documents, including his passport, NHS records, and gender reassignment certificate making it clear that he was male. . its lawyers argue the situation violates the Human Rights Act of 1998, which outlines the fundamental rights of all UK citizens, including the Right to a private family life. Still a court ruled in September 2019, McConnell must be listed as the child's mother, defining motherhood as "being pregnant and giving birth regardless of whether the person who did so was considered a man or a woman in law."

McConnell appealed that decision, but an appeals court ruled in favor of granting a child born to a trans parent the right to know "the biological reality of his birth." guardian informed, rather than recognizing the legal gender of the parents. McConnell said it was "distressing to be a trans person and have their most fundamental rights overlooked." The bbc reports McConnell wants to appeal to the Supreme Court, although the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Lord Burnett, refused to give him permission to take his case there.

The news of the ruling is just a recent example of the rise in transphobia in the UK, UK Equality Minister Liz Truss suggested that an upcoming revision of the country's Gender Recognition Act could lead to further restrictions. , Saying that the government must protect young people from "making those irreversible decisions".