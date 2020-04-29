Freddie Gibbs and Jay Versace laugh hilariously on Instagram Live

Instagram

Freddie Gibbs& # 39; Instagram posts are full of fun stuff and when he and producer Jay Versace bonded in a recent Instagram Live telecast, things got equally fun. During the live broadcast, the two of them were playfully cursing insults.

This started after the producer, who recently produced Westside Gunn"Versace," he asked Freddie when he "would roast the beats" he sent. Freddie replied, "You sent me some punches. And yes, look, and those punches were difficult. You are a stranger, but you have talent."

In response to the compliments, Jay replied, "You're a damn weirdo! What the hell ?! That weird dog. That weird shirt. The wrinkles on your head are weird." He didn't really bother with dissent, Freddie shrugged and said, "That's your personal opinion." He continued, "My dog ​​doesn't care about you. He'll bite the shit out of you."

Jay didn't let Freddie laugh for the last time as he continued. "F ** k your dog with big ears a **. N *** a, you have the same ears as your dog. F ** k you. You look like your dog," he joked. The playful jokes continued with Freddie telling Jay that he looked like he was in an electric circus with the colorful touch. "

This comes after Freddie appeared on Tom misch and Yussef Dayes& # 39; new song "Nightrider" from their new album "What Kinda Music". The wonderful and hypnotic track was accompanied by an equally attractive visual. The clip featured an animated adventure that found the trio navigating a desolate desert landscape in a convertible convertible before exploring the skies. It was animated and directed by Jack Brown with the co-design by James Neilson.

In addition to Freddie, the album included appearances by Rocco Palladino and Kaidi Akinnibi.