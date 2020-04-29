Former LB Jaguars Telvin Smith arrested, charged with sex with minor

Former Jaguars Pro Bowl linebacker Telvin Smith faces a charge of illegal sexual activity with a minor, according to multiple reports.

Smith was arrested Wednesday at his Jacksonville home in a raid by sheriff's deputies. Jacksonville WJXT television station showed Smith in custody.

Exclusive video of former Jaguars star Telvin Smith in custody at the Duval County Jail. He is accused of "illegal sexual activity with certain minors,quot;. This comes after a SWAT raid on his home earlier this afternoon. Live report on @ wjxt4 At 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/wShn0eaXj8 – Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 29, 2020

The Florida Times-Union reports that Smith is in jail in Jacksonville on $ 50,000 bail.

ESPN reported that Smith was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl multiple times in his home and vehicle in September and October.

The Jaguars said in a statement that they are aware of Smith's arrest but "cannot comment further," citing the ongoing investigation.

This is the second raid on Smith's house in about five months. Officers arrived at the residence the night before Thanksgiving with a search warrant, the Times-Union noted. Smith's vehicle was taken at the time. The November raid and Wednesday's arrest are related, WJXT reported.

Smith, 29, made it to the Pro Bowl in 2017 with the Jaguars, who kicked him out of the state of Florida in 2014. He announced in 2019 that he would be out of the season. The Jags fined Smith $ 88,000 for the missing minicamp and then placed him on his reserve / recall list before training camp.