Ford loses billions and says it expects to lose $ 5 billion in the second quarter – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Ford loses billions and says it expects to lose $ 5 billion in the second quarter - CBS Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Problems continue for the auto industry.

Ford Motor Company says it lost $ 2 billion in the first quarter of this year.

Ford expects to lose another $ 5 billion by the end of the second quarter.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The automaker says no vehicles were manufactured in April, and a financial trouble production start date of May is certain during the pandemic.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here