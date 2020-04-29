Ford loses billions and says it expects to lose $ 5 billion in the second quarter – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Problems continue for the auto industry.

Ford Motor Company says it lost $ 2 billion in the first quarter of this year.

Ford expects to lose another $ 5 billion by the end of the second quarter.

The automaker says no vehicles were manufactured in April, and a financial trouble production start date of May is certain during the pandemic.

