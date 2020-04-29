Follow the safest guidelines at home critical in fighting coronavirus

Congratulations Colorado. Now comes the hard part.

This week, after 32 long days and nights, the Colorado home stay request has been lifted.

Unfortunately, many health and safety restrictions will have to remain in place, and there are many difficult months ahead, but let us pause for a moment to reflect on how far we have come in the past month.

Because Colorado residents have done a great job of staying home and covering their faces and practicing distancing when we need to go out, the order to stay home has been effective.

Before the order to stay home, new cases of coronavirus in Colorado were growing at a staggering 66%, threatening our hospital capacity and under scientific models, which could lead to more than 30,000 deaths of our friends, neighbors and loved ones. dear ones here in our state. Now, the daily growth rate of new cases is less than 5% and the daily growth rate of new hospital admissions is less than 1%.

The stay-at-home order also bought us valuable time to build more hospital capacity and purchase more masks, gloves, ventilators, and testing supplies.

Due to the progress we have made, we can now move to a new phase in our response to the coronavirus: the "Safer at Home,quot; phase.

That is the good news. The bad news is that this new safer phase in the home does not mean that we will return to the situation in January or February of this year. The brutal and honest truth is that we will probably have to maintain a certain level of detachment in our society and continue to wear facial covers in public until there is a cure or vaccine for COVID-19. That could take months, even years. And if we ease the restrictions too quickly, we will lose the progress we have made and we can overwhelm our hospital system, causing hundreds, if not thousands, of unnecessary deaths.

On the other hand, we simply cannot remain locked inside for months and months, it is not sustainable for our economy, our society, or our overall mental and physical health and well-being.

Living in a black and white world of closings and openings might be easier to think about, but the reality is that we will live in a gray world for the next few months as we seek to balance our health with our financial and psychological needs. We must seek to live not with anxiety, not with fear, but with justified caution.

This new, safer phase in the home is intended to establish a level of social distancing that can be sustained for a longer period of time. It will allow us to gradually relax constraints on our economy and our society while protecting our health care system and our most vulnerable residents.

For many Coloradons, this new phase will not be a drastic change.

Safer at home means that the majority of Colorado residents should continue to limit social interactions as much as possible to only the people in their home.

Those who are most vulnerable to COVID 19, those with chronic illnesses, and Colorado residents over the age of 65, should continue in their homes unless absolutely necessary for the month of May. We need to do everything we can to protect our most exposed populations, and my administration has enacted additional protections and increased testing in the nursing homes to keep older Colorado residents safer.

Meetings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Schools, gyms, spas, bars, and nightclubs will be closed.

And some areas of our state, including most of the Denver metropolitan region, are still under an order to stay home for several more days. These local regulations must be followed as the severity of the crisis differs from county to county, community to community.

But if you live in an area where there is no local order to stay home, there are a number of safe steps we are taking to gradually take back some parts of our economy to help people earn a living and help our small businesses to get back on your feet:

● Retail companies can now have a curb pickup and open their doors on May 1 with strict precautions.

● Real estate exhibits can also be resumed, but not open houses.

● Elective dental and medical procedures can begin again, with strict precautions to ensure the safety of workers and patients.

● Personal services (salons, dog grooming, personal training, etc.) will open with strict precautions on May 1.

● Offices and other workplaces may open to 50% of capacity with strict precautions beginning May 4, but we encourage employers to continue to maximize telework.

● Limited post-secondary instruction can be resumed, including technical and vocational programs that cannot be done remotely.

● And although restaurants and bars will remain closed, except for take away / deliver, the state

it is working towards a gradual reopening with strict precautions.

You can find more information about what this new phase "Safer at home,quot; means at coloradosaferathome.com.

I know that many are disappointed that life does not return to normal. But we can't turn things on and off like a light switch. It will look more like a dimmer switch, getting brighter.

We have to accept the fact that the coronavirus will surely be with us for many months, and this new "stay home,quot; order will help us live with the coronavirus in a sustainable way until there is a vaccine or a cure.

I have faith in the data, science, and people of Colorado that we can succeed in this new phase.

The numbers would not be seen today if Colorado residents had ignored the order to stay home for the past month. Its fulfillment gives me the confidence that we can enter this new phase safely. Wearing masks when you are in public and reducing your social interactions are critical to Colorado being successful and saving lives.

We must all continue to take this seriously and do what is right for our fellow Colorado students. If we don't, we will have to adjust the restrictions again. Nobody wants that.

So keep up the good work, Colorado. Please continue to do your part. Is working. And together we will overcome this crisis and emerge from the other side stronger than ever.

Jared Polis is the Governor of Colorado.