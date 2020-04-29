Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces partial reopening – Up News Info

The governor of the country's third most populous state detailed his "Safe. Smart. Step-by-step plan to reopen in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting May 5, Florida restaurants with outdoor tables can start serving again with approximately 25% of their capacity. Golf courses, community pools, and retail stores may also reopen.

But Governor Ron DeSantis said movie theaters would remain closed, even with the social distancing in effect. "It is much better to be outdoors," he said.

That decision is unlikely to provoke much rejection from theater owners.

Although theaters were included in the first round of reopens in Georgia, they are not in a rush to start operating. The National Association of Theater Owners released a statement on April 22, stressing that "while some states and localities are beginning to authorize the opening of movie theaters under certain conditions … many theaters will not be feasible to open."

Some exhibitors told Up News Info at the time that they would likely program catalog titles in Georgia initially.

DeSantis' plan did not apply to Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which were affected by the virus. Businesses there will remain closed and begin a similar gradual reopening when conditions are more secure.