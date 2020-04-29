Five Findings From The NCAA Movement To Allow College Athletes To Be Paid By Name, Image, And Likeness

The NCAA revolution moves as fast as a glacier, but on Wednesday it sparked one of those college sports moments that will be remembered for decades.

The organization's Board of Governors approved the recommendations of a task force, formed last May and co-chaired by Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith, assigned to consider whether the College athletes can earn money from your name and how to do it. , image and similarity.

That group proposed a comprehensive set of guidelines to allow athletes to use their NIL rights for activities such as personal appearances, autograph signing, commercial endorsements, and influence on social media. His work will be considered by members of NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, and he likely voted at the January 2021 convention for adoption in the 2021-22 academic year.

However, the NCAA made it clear that it wants to maintain a separation between college and professional athletics and that student athletes will not be considered employees.

"It is really important that we all recognize that what the Board of Governors approved and what the task force proposed is the clear framework within which many details have yet to be developed," said NCAA President Mark Emmert. "That is what the three divisions are working on now. Some of the responses will be ambiguous until all the details are developed in the next nine months."

Membership will consider many issues, but the working group strove to address the most important ones in its proposal:

1. Boosters cannot use the new NCAA rules to help programs "buy,quot; players.

Documents submitted by the NCAA specifically cite that "name, image, and likeness will not be used for recruitment by schools or promoters." This means Coach Jones at State U can still take a home visit to the assistant coach who has been the primary recruiting contact for the high school quarterback star, but cannot include the local car dealership.

This does not necessarily mean that the identified promoters of the sports program will not be able to recruit athletes from their favorite team to obtain endorsements or personal appearances. That is one of the difficult questions that have not yet been fully determined.

"That is one of the big problems, of course, that the membership needs to develop protective barriers and determine if and how they are involved and make sure we have a process to monitor and enforce," Smith told Sporting News. "That has to go to membership, and ultimately, legislation will develop around that. Their participation will be defined."

It is common for professional athletes to make personal appearances or sponsorships for various companies in their communities. In those cases where such events occurred, a market was established. Such arrangements with college athletes must coincide with "fair market value." In other words, if an NFL player made a personal appearance at a car dealership for $ 5,000, that same car dealership probably wouldn't be able to pay an NCAA athlete $ 25,000 for the same three hours. That would suggest that it is not being done to benefit the car dealership business, but to boost its favorite varsity team.

College compliance officers are expected to be tasked with monitoring these arrangements, and the NCAA may hire additional staff to assist in this area.

“This is probably one of the most important points that we still have to resolve. This has come up time and time again for our schools and is probably the source of the greatest concern about how to make this work in our system, "Ackerman told SN." It doesn't mean we can't try, so the work ahead will be discover how to regulate the participation of the reinforcement, particularly in the pre-registration.

"There may be levels of reinforcements. There may be some who have more incidental contact or relationships with our schools who, after a student / athlete enrolls, may be able to present a legitimate and valuable activity. "

2. This does not indicate the return of college football and basketball video games.

EA Sports launched a series of NCAA football video games between 1993 and 2013, but the title became unsustainable after several conferences denied the use of the trademark at a time when college athletics was facing legal action in the case. known as O'Bannon v. NCAA.

The task force determined that the type of group license needed for college athletics to return to the video game business is problematic.

"It was the group's conclusion that group licensing, which would combine the school's trademarks with student / athlete NILs on products such as video games, replica shirts and business cards, is not feasible in college sports," said Ackerman, "in Largely due to the absence of a negotiating agent acknowledgment to manage the NIL Group Terms of Use on behalf of student athletes.

"The creation of a legal group licensing structure is an issue that may also be suitable for intervention by Congress."

3. Athletes can work with marketing representatives. Probably.

It seems like a lot to ask college athletes to develop and manage all the support and personal opportunities that may be available. There will be fiscal considerations, and there is also the question of whether it will be worth accepting an endorsement for some athletes, as it could push them to exceed income limits relative to federal Pell grants. But the NCAA has never allowed athletes to have what might be called "sports agents,quot; while participating in college sports.

This will be a complicated space to navigate, but, if it comes to fruition, this may alleviate some of the problems that have developed over the past two decades with agents building relationships with high school and college athletes despite the fact that Representation agreements have not been allowed. under NCAA rules.

College basketball players can now be represented by player agents while formally exploring draft options, but those agreements must be voided if the athlete returns to an NCAA program.

"That is still at stake with the additional work that needs to be done," Smith said. “Membership really has to solve that and ultimately develop legislation, and that monitoring activities around that will occur. Your level of commitment will be defined. "

4. "There is no limit,quot; to the amount of money that college athletes can earn.

Those were Smith's words. And it is logical given the number and nature of the activities covered by the new NIL freedoms when they arrive. For example, if an athlete who happens to be a talented musician records an album and becomes a Taylor Swift hit, or if someone else is able to become a social media influencer with the reach of Kylie Jenner, or if someone releases A business that tends to become the next Google, the NCAA no longer hopes to avoid this.

"It is just a matter of monitoring the right way, making sure there is not a recruitment problem in that space," said Smith.

However, fair market value will be an important component. As Smith mentioned, if you were paid tens of thousands of dollars for just a couple of likes on a social media post, it would be obvious that it would not meet the standard.

"There will be some subjectivity there, because that is the market," said Smith, "but the reality is that a reasonable, rational and prudent review of that activity will allow us to determine that it is appropriate."

5. The NCAA really wants Congress to act on this.

Led by California, which passed the Fair Pay to Play Act last October, several states have established or considered bills to allow college athletes in their jurisdictions to receive their name, image, and likeness.

That amalgam of state laws is complicated for the NCAA, which holds national sports competitions, its members preferring to be contested under the same set of rules. Congressional action on NIL would have the potential to replace all of that.

Perhaps even more importantly, the NCAA could protect itself from legal action if a measure were federally ordered to allow NIL rights for college athletes. When the membership decided in 2015 to allow universities to offer cost-of-attendance payments to athletes, the NCAA had to pay more than $ 200 million to resolve litigation for athletes who had not had access to those funds.

"As the legal and legislative landscape around college sports continues to evolve, we also see the challenges that lie ahead for us to achieve positive change," said Emmert. In fact, our efforts to improve the experiences of college athletes have often faced increased litigation and challenges that significantly limit the NCAA's ability to address those needs and opportunities.

"It is clear that we need help from Congress in all of this."

This will not be an easy time to get a bill through Congress. The COVID-19 epidemic has the government considering more pressing issues, and it is an election year. However, there has been bipartisan support in many states to act in this direction.