First photos of the cremation ceremony for Irrfan Khan in Mumbai

Actor par excellence, Irrfan Khan was loved by millions and the entire country is surely in a state of mourning. The news about Irrfan's sudden disappearance broke out today and since then, everyone in the entertainment world has expressed their pain on social media. However, there is a blockade in the nation to curb the coronavirus so that not many can attend the actor's cremation ceremony, except for a few family members and close friends. Images of the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Irrfan and his sons (Babil and Ayan Khan) leaving the hospital have appeared in the foreground.

Director Vishal Bharadwaj and Tigmanshu Dhulia also attended the cremation ceremony. It was reported that strict security measures were taken during the cremation ceremony and the paparazzi were made to stand at a distance from the main site. The guests took turns attending the last rites and only a few members of Irrfan's family and friends were present at the venue. RIP Irrfan Khan! Scroll through the images …













