Filmfare reproduces exclusive quotes from the late Irrfan Khan that give insight into his beautiful mind

In their fight

“I experienced frustration at some point. But I concentrated on feeling comfortable with my craft. Although I didn't really enjoy making television, I used it as a learning ground. Envy and frustration make one feel caged. It has been a personal battle not to fall into this trap because if you give in, the rope becomes tighter. "

Following the stream

"You can't expect a movie to change your life. Every time I planned, I ended up disappointed. Things have always happened to me out of nowhere, as in The Warrior, Haasil, and The Namesake. In fact, he was reluctant to audition for Warrior. Even in The Namesake's case, I thought it wouldn't touch people like Monsoon Wedding had. But its effect was incredible. "

On being a spontaneous actor

"Before, I used to prepare a lot, not now. I've noticed that once you start playing the role, it tells you what to do. In the theater, you need a shot, a detailed map on how to project the character. In the cinema, start with a blurry image and gradually get clues once you start playing the character. The namesake it was an exception though. Here, I had to understand personality emotionally and physically. "

On being a "sexual icon of the thinking woman,quot;

"I am flattered. I love it, although I don't know if I am one. I was deeply influenced by film romance. It is etched in my soul. That is why I became an actor. But as you grow up, you realize that love does not happen. as shown in the movies. But that conception has remained like a beautiful flower in my heart. So every time I have the opportunity to live it through my movies, I do it. I am a romantic. I believe in an "ideal love "That makes it possible to be one with your beloved. Romance is a search; it is something I long for. I am dying to play romantic roles."

On being shy with women

"I can't approach a woman and express my desire. When I was a teenager, I tried but I had such an unpleasant look. I don't have the skills to be easy on a woman. And if you like the girl, you tend to be even more aware. .. I appreciate a woman who doesn't panic, keeps quiet about her, and doesn't take herself too seriously. "

On being a good husband

"It is not easy for me to emotionally distance myself from my wife (Sutapa Sikdar, writer). Although she thinks I am not a good husband, I disagree. I give myself 6/10. I do not create an unhealthy environment at home making it argumentative. I try keep the mood light. If Sutapa is passionate about something, I let her chase it. We both love nature and try to travel together as much as possible with our sons Babil and Ayan. "

The flip side of being an actor

“The flip side is that you often get stuck in similar roles and an actor tends to get bored. You could stop enjoying your work. The other drawback is that people become disconnected from reality. They begin to inhabit a different space. Getting used to recognition does not allow you to grow. Self-obsession is dangerous.



On belonging to an aristocratic family

“We come from an aristocratic family of Nawabs. But I don't believe in khandaan and stuff. It is not fair to be proud of the lineage. You are all about your karma. "