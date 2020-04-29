Fiat Chrysler seeks to restart production – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – US automakers USA They seek to return to normal and start production.

Fiat Chrysler says it is waiting for May to restart production in the United States.

The automaker has already restarted part of production in Italy.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

They previously shut down production in March after workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has not confirmed any reopens of Michigan production plants.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related