Female pop stars have to work harder for their vision to be taken seriously

In talking about her fight early in her career, the successful 'Don't Start Now' # 39; It also opens up about why he often writes encouraging lyrics in his songs.

Dua Lipa She struggled to be taken seriously as a female artist starting out in the music industry.

The British pop star has quickly become one of the biggest names in music thanks to hits including "New Rules", "Don & # 39; t Start Now" and "Physical", but speaking on the Rolling Stone podcast Music Now (https: // www .rollingstone.com / music / music-news / dua-lipa-future-nostalgia-podcast-990562 /), the singer admitted that achieving her star status was not easy.

"Pop artists, especially women, have to work harder to be taken seriously," he said. "You have to work much harder so that people really believe that these are your lyrics, that this is your vision."

Dua continued to share that she often writes encouraging lyrics to help her feel more empowered, citing the phrase "I know you're not used to a female alpha" from the title track of her second album "Future Nostalgia" as an example.

"When I put lyrics like that on my record, and play them, I feel more empowered and stronger, and yes, I'm like, 'I'm a female alpha'," she mused. "But it is also an acknowledgment that we are built on the backs of giants. There have been strong and influential women since I was very young in the music industry: Pink, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Virgin, Janet Jackson"

The 24-year-old star insisted that she loves all her songs, because she knows that they give her fans a lot of joy.

"People say, 'Are you bored of singing the same song over and over again?' I'm not, because it's not really about me, it's about the listeners," he smiled.