Federals Charge Michigan Man With N95 Mask Scam That Burned Bay Area Victims – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A Michigan man has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly operating a fake website that allegedly sold N95 masks but never turned them in, according to federal prosecutors.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California unveiled charges Tuesday against Rodney L. Stevenson II for his operation of an e-commerce website that allegedly defrauded people seeking to purchase N95 masks. Three of the victims live in the San Francisco Bay area, including a hospital worker.

According to the complaint, Stevenson, 24, of Muskegon, Michigan, established a limited liability company, EM General, in September 2019 that was seeking to sell an available inventory of "Anti-Viral N95,quot; respirator masks. Stevenson also created bogus officers for the company, using internet file photos to create a bogus administrative staff page, according to the complaint.

The EM General website falsely claimed it had the masks "in stock,quot; and available for sale and shipping during the shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said in a press release. The clients purchased masks from the website, sometimes paying more than $ 40 per mask, and after the clients made their first purchase, the defendant offered additional masks to those clients at reduced prices, according to the complaint.

Customers bought what they thought were N95 masks, but never received them, sometimes receiving follow-up emails from EM General with false excuses about supply and shipping issues. The complaint also alleges that some customers ended up receiving low-cost cloth masks that did not meet the N95 standard.

Stevenson was arrested at his home in Muskegon, Michigan and made his initial appearance before the United States District Court in Grand Rapids. He was released on supervised bail and his next scheduled appearance was scheduled for May 18.

The case is being processed by the Special Prosecution Section of the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California. The San Francisco and Detroit Divisions of the US Postal Inspection Service. USA And the FBI field offices in San Francisco and Detroit were conducting a joint investigation.

"It is understandable that hospitals, healthcare providers, and ordinary people are eager to get N95 masks, N99 filters, and other PPE," said US Attorney for the Northern District of California David L. Anderson in a prepared statement. . “The criminal element is always ready to take advantage of fear and uncertainty, and it is too easy to lie on the Internet. While taking refuge in their place, Americans are shopping online like never before. The complaint alleges a consumer's nightmare of fake websites and false promises. "

"The United States Postal Inspection Service has a long history of successfully investigating complex fraud cases," said Postal Inspector for the San Francisco Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service, Rafael E. Núñez. "Any person or organization that engages in deceptive practices, especially if they are trying to exploit the pandemic emergency COVID-19, should know that they will not go unnoticed and will be held accountable."

If convicted, Stevenson would face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, five years of probation, and a $ 1,000,000 fine.