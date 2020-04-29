Federal prison in Fort Worth has the second largest number of coronavirus cases in the country – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– From a phone at the end of a long hallway, Chris Monroe looked back and said he could see a tight line of people.

They were two or three feet away. There was another line next to them, separated by the same distance. Others wandered down the hall, heading to a shared bathroom.

"There are people everywhere," he said. "They have no other choice."

He said the recommended distancing rules for fighting the COVID-19 virus are simply not possible within the Federal Medical Center unit in Fort Worth, where he is confined.

The prison, which houses men with serious or chronic medical needs, has become the site of one of the largest extensions of COVID-19 in the country.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported Wednesday that there were 298 laboratory-confirmed cases among inmates in Fort Worth.

Three have died.

A staff member has tested positive.

It is the second case in the country behind a California facility.

"The BOP has taken some extraordinary steps," said Monroe. "It just doesn't seem to be working. I want to believe that they are doing everything possible to fix the situation."

As of Wednesday, BOP had placed 1,805 inmates in home confinement in an effort to decrease the population density in the interior.

Monroe filed a petition in federal court, asking a judge to grant the same.

After pleading guilty to a nonviolent drug crime in 2015, he is halfway through a 10-year sentence. He has completed a rehabilitation program, been given a job as a dentist's apprentice, and certified in fitness and nutrition. Her mother and sister live nearby.

However, in an order last week, United States District Judge Reed O & # 39; Connor wrote that Monroe is not terminally ill, suffering from a medical condition, disability or aging. He denied the request.

"In Chris's case, he is young, he is healthy, he has no health problems to make him more susceptible to the virus," said attorney Benson Varghese. "It doesn't meet the conditions a judge is looking for."

Varghese said there is still a pending request made directly to the BOP for home confinement.

He has been helping other former clients, and some new ones approached his company for help navigating the application process. Up to this point, none of them have been successful.

Monroe said he is in a unit where everyone is presumed to be healthy. They took his temperature once.

The prison gave them masks to wear that he believes were made on site. He had one on, but he said most people don't. He attributed it to "tough guy syndrome."

He had seen tents set up on the grounds, portable showers, and people in hazardous materials suits. He said it was like the cinema.

"Every cough, every sneeze," he said. "He's hypervigilant on you."

