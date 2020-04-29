Facebook will now allow artists to charge for live broadcasts and add a video messaging option to & # 39; Facebook Dating & # 39;

Mark Zuckerberg And Facebook may not have found a way to remove the push button in 2020, but it leaves it to them to find a way to monetize the live streams.

According to the Facebook blog, the popular social media site will add new beaucoup features, and a new feature allows companies and artists to charge for their live broadcasts.

Facebook events can now be marked as "online only,quot; when hosting events on the platform.

"To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add to the pages the ability to charge for access to live video events on Facebook, from online presentations to professional classes and conferences."

So, if you are organizing training classes to help people avoid "quarantine 15,quot;, teaching people how to put their eyelashes on, or whatever it takes, you can get your coins while doing it.

Facebook wants all the coins, Hunni (in my Nene Leakes voice)! Its expansion of the "Stars,quot; option, which allows you to tip your favorite artists.

"To help you support some of your favorite creators, we are expanding Stars to more pages and more countries. Once you buy Stars, you can send them to the creators while they're streaming, and they'll earn 1 cent for each Star. "

In addition to monetizing the live streaming option, we can also listen to Facebook's lives with an audio-only option. Also, you no longer need a profile to participate.

"We are facilitating access to live video so you can watch or listen anywhere. If you have limited data or an irregular connection, you now have the option to listen to audio only. If you don't have a Facebook account, most Public live videos are now available on the web, and some pages may share a toll-free number that allows you to listen to audio over any phone. "

If that's not enough, Facebook is also spinning virtual dating. In the coming months, you can launch the Facebook dating option. Currently, posting or sending audio or video messages is not an option.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"To help people find meaningful relationships, even when they can't meet in person, we are adding an option on Facebook Dating to invite people to a virtual date. When they accept it, they'll start a video chat on Messenger to meet each other. This will be implemented in the coming months. "

In addition to all of this, you and your friends will be able to do antics on FB Live together, adding them to your life. The "Live With,quot; option that was once launched but then discontinued now returns.

"We are bringing back Live with so you can add someone else to your live video, no matter where in the world you are. Bring a guest speaker, interview an expert, or act with a friend. "

Facebook is not the only platform that integrates different thangs. As mentioned above, Spotify now has an option for listeners to tip their favorites using the Cash and PayPal app.

There is no exact date when this will happen. But we will keep you posted, Roomies.

Welp! This in regards to free live streams. By the time it opens outside, everything will be unrecognizable.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!