Facebook usage is on the rise, but company warns it may be temporary

Facebook's business is booming, thanks to shelter-in-place and quarantine orders worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic that causes everyone to use social media and look at screens far more than average.

The company, which reported first-quarter earnings for 2020 on Wednesday, says "a record number of people,quot; are using its services, primarily its Messenger and WhatsApp chat apps, as well as Instagram. Last month, when the pandemic escalated, Facebook said it was seeing spikes of more than 50 percent in its messaging products.

Facebook knows that its growth is temporary and that it will generate less money than expected next quarter

But the company knows that its popularity is only temporary. And those products that are experiencing spikes aren't the ones Facebook can most easily monetize, as chief analyst Alex Schultz and chief engineering officer Jay Parikh admitted last month in an illuminating blog post.

"We do not monetize many of the services where we see increased engagement, and we have seen a weakening in our advertising business in countries taking aggressive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the duo wrote. "We are just trying to keep the lights on here," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The New York Times In an interview.

Combined with the effects of the coronavirus on consumer shopping habits and marketing budgets, which are expected to continue to drop dramatically in the coming months, Facebook's core advertising business may take a big hit next quarter.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Our business has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and, like all companies, we face a period of unprecedented uncertainty in our business outlook," the company's forward-looking statement read. "We expect our business performance to be affected by issues beyond our control, including the duration and effectiveness of shelter-in-place requests, the effectiveness of global economic stimuli, and currency fluctuations. relative to the US dollar. "

In particular, Facebook says it is on the lookout for declines in engagement. "We hope that we will lose at least part of this increased commitment when various refuge restrictions in place are relaxed in the future." It also started to feel the recession in the global advertising industry over the course of the past month. "We experienced a significant reduction in advertising demand, as well as a related decrease in the price of our ads, during the last three weeks of the first quarter of 2020," the company said.

For now, though, Facebook's key numbers look good. The company reported revenue of $ 17.7 billion and profit of $ 4.9 billion, an increase of 18 percent and 102 percent from this time a year ago, respectively. The number of people who log into Facebook daily increased 11 percent from the first quarter of 2019 to 1.7 billion, while the number of monthly active users increased 10 percent to 2.6 billion. The "Family Daily Active People,quot; and "Family Monthly Active People,quot; figures, which measure when a user has used at least one of the various Facebook products, including WhatsApp or Instagram, both reached record levels of 2.4 billion and 3 billion, respectively .

Despite Facebook's warnings about the future, investors seem satisfied with its current performance. The company's shares have now risen nearly 10 percent in off-hours trading.

Developing …