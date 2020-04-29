Facebook revenue growth slows amid coronavirus pandemic

Oakland, California – Facebook reported on Tuesday its slowest quarterly growth as a public company, pressured by the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent global slowdown in digital advertising.

The social network, like Google on Tuesday, said it is feeling the pressure, but hopes to weather it with only modest long-term effects.

The company said it saw a "significant reduction,quot; in ad prices and demand in the last three weeks of March. He declined to give a revenue guide for the rest of the year, but said in the second quarter so far, he has seen "signs of stability,quot; in the first three weeks of April. Advertising revenue during this time has been flat compared to the prior year period, Facebook said.

It was a "decent quarter, all things considered," said eMarketer social media analyst Debra Aho Williamson. But the fact that revenue was flat in the first three weeks of April suggests that the second quarter will be much more challenging than the first, he added.

Facebook said it earned $ 4.9 billion, or $ 1.71 per share, in the January-March quarter. That's more than double the $ 2.43 billion, or 85 cents a share, it reported in the same period last year. Revenue increased 18% to $ 17.74 billion from $ 15.08 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected higher earnings of $ 1.74 per share and lower earnings of $ 17.34 billion.

Facebook had warned last month that its business was already being affected by the drop in advertising, even though the use of its services has increased. In countries affected by the pandemic, he said that message traffic increased 50% while voice and video calls doubled, but added that it does not generate money in many of those services and that the advertising business had "weakened,quot; in those regions. .

Even before the pandemic slowed the global ad market, Facebook reported its slowest revenue growth rate in history in the fourth quarter of 2019. And the company warned of a further slowdown looming. This was not unexpected: the bigger Facebook is, the harder it is to keep growing as a startup.

Facebook had 2.6 billion monthly users on average in March, 10% more compared to the previous year. Its daily user base during the month grew 11% to an average of 1.73 billion.

The company said 2.99 billion people used at least one of its apps: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, or WhatsApp, at least once a month in March. That's 11% more than a year ago.

Facebook shares soared more than 10.4% to $ 214.31 in trading after hours after the release of its results.