Facebook reaches 2.6B users but loses first-quarter profit target in pandemic ad slowdown – Up News Info

Facebook beat Wall Street revenue estimates in the first quarter with an 18% gain, but did not meet earnings per share targets.

Total revenue reached $ 17.7 billion, while earnings of $ 1.71 per share lost analyst consensus by three cents.

The company said its daily active users increased 11% in March compared to the same month the year before, reaching 1.73 billion. As of March 31, monthly active users totaled 2.6 billion, 10% more than at the same point in 2019.

Shares in the social media giant have returned to their level of almost two months ago, closing on Wednesday trading at $ 194.19. They added more gains in trading after hours as investors warmly greeted the news, especially in light of several other disturbing earnings reports this spring.

Advertising revenue, which accounts for the vast majority of the total, increased 17% during the quarter, but experienced a significant drop as March progressed and COVID-19 closings took effect worldwide. "We experienced a significant reduction in advertising demand, as well as a related decrease in the price of our ads, during the last three weeks of the first quarter of 2020," the company said.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

That pattern matches what Alphabet reported Tuesday for key platforms like YouTube.

Rather than targeting for the second quarter or all of 2020, Facebook said it would offer a "snapshot" of the virus's impact on advertising.

"After the initial sharp decline in advertising revenue in March, we have seen signs of stability reflected in the first three weeks of April, where advertising revenue has been approximately stable compared to the same period last year, below 17 % annual- year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2020, ”said the company.