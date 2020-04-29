Facebook business seems resilient despite coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Facebook's core advertising business has been hit by the pandemic, but the company said it saw "signs of stability,quot; in the first three weeks of April.

On Wednesday, the Menlo Park-based social media giant said it experienced a "significant reduction,quot; in advertising demand, as well as a related decline in ad prices, during the last three weeks of the quarter ending in March. The announcement comes as companies around the world are forced to adjust their budgets or close their doors entirely due to the pandemic.

Still, Facebook posted $ 17.7 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year, an increase of 18% over the same period last year. And while the ad market may be tough, usage is high. The company said it experienced "increased engagement as people around the world took refuge on-site and used our products to connect with the people and organizations that matter to them."

Online services like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Zoom have become social lifelines during the pandemic of billions of people worldwide. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the use of the social network has been so high during the coronavirus pandemic that the company is "trying to keep the lights on." Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram.

Facebook now has 1.73 billion daily active users and 2.6 billion monthly active users, a year-on-year increase of 11% and 10%, respectively.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Facebook shares rose 10% in trading after hours after the earnings report.

Facebook is the latest technology company to report increasing usage while pointing to a slowdown in ad sales. Alphabet and Snapchat noted the advertising slowdown in March, when the pandemic really took over the United States.

But as the overall market struggles, investors still seem optimistic about big technology and its relatively strong position to survive the pandemic given its market dominance, strong cash positions, and increasing consumer dependence on services. online while trapped inside their homes.

One silver lining on the expense side: Facebook said it expects to see savings in areas like travel, events and marketing. The company has canceled all of its planned physical events with 50 or more people until June 2021 due to concerns about the pandemic. It also previously extended its business travel policy at least until June.

Due to "growing uncertainty,quot; in its business outlook, Facebook is not providing investors with a revenue guide for the next quarter or full year.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, or rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.