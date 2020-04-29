FAA investigative actor Harrison Ford after the incident at Hawthorne Municipal Airport – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it was investigating another piloting incident involving actor Harrison Ford.

According to the FAA, Ford crossed an airplane on a runway despite being told by a tower operator to come up short due to traffic.

An FAA official said Ford landed an Aviat Husky on the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport, 12101 Crenshaw Blvd., on Friday afternoon. The actor then crossed the plane to the western end of the runway while another pilot, making tactile landings, took off about 3,600 feet to the east, the official said.

There was no danger of a crash, according to the FAA official, but the tower operator was alarmed that Ford made the move after the operator said, "Can you come up short on the track? Traffic on the track.

According to the audio of the exchange, Ford said he was "terribly sorry,quot; for the misunderstanding.

A representative of the 77-year-old actor released the following statement about the incident:

Actor and pilot Harrison Ford was involved in a runway raid on April 24 at Hawthorne airport. Ford crossed the only airport runway on his plane after mishearding an ATC radio instruction. He immediately acknowledged the error and apologized to ATC for the error. The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and competition on the plane. No one was injured and there was never a danger of collision. "

The FAA previously investigated Ford in 2017 after his private plane landed too close to a passenger jet at John Wayne Airport, although Ford did not face any administrative sanctions or disciplinary action as a result of the investigation.

In 2015, Ford was injured when a flying plane crashed on a Santa Monica golf course.

