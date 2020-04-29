Exclusive: Nimrat Kaur remembers his co-star Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan has touched many lives in his career. Any actor who has worked with him has only spoken with awe and reverence for the actor. Regretting the loss that industry and the world have faced with the premature disappearance of a brilliant theater actor, The Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur remembers the powerful man in this conversation with Filmfare.

Can you remember your first meeting with Irrfan Khan?

Actually, the first time I met him was on the set of The Lunchbox. We were filming for two different scenes and we met on the TV station where he was filming the sequence for his office and I was there to film something else. I met him very briefly and was very intimidated by his presence at the time because I had never seen him before. The reality of being in a movie in front of him and actually working with him because I had no scenes with him in the movie. That really sank on that day for the first time. He was so wonderful. He came and greeted me and I remember that he was in a hurry and walking very fast. I was in the middle of things at the time. And I really got to spend time with him for real when we went to the Cannes Film Festival (2013). It was then that we passed the time and I remember when the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and everything was so overwhelming, it seemed like the beginning of something very big, I felt a little overwhelmed and I asked: How do you handle it? a lot of flattery? I don't know how to handle what's coming now. He laughed, I remember it and he said: just enjoy the good times and make the most of them because the bad times are what is always present, the struggles are always present and life is about struggle and these are the gifts we receive . So make sure you make the most of these gifts of life. I will always remember it. He told me never to be afraid to celebrate.

What did you learn from him, as a human being, as an actor?

To be honest, one thing I saw and will never forget was that he was a man deeply connected to his roots. He never forgot where he came from and came from a middle-class family, he never pretended to be someone else, he was a very enthusiastic observer of life and he had a brilliant sense of humor. Everyone is aware of his keen sense of humor. And I will never forget just his presence and how comfortable he made everyone feel. That is something I learned from him and I always wanted to keep close to my heart and mind that it is easy to be a star, but it is difficult to be a good human being and a star.

Were you in contact with him after his health problem happened?

No, it wasn't. I sent him some emails. I used to know him from Ritesh Batra, who was in contact with his family. Ritesh and I were on the phone the night before because he knew it wasn't going well. Ritesh is in New York right now.

How would you like to remember Irrfan Saab?

There are very few actors who become a personal loss to everyone. The loss of our Irrfan Khan and the impact it has had … my mother called me this morning and her voice was heavy because he had passed away and she knew it. That impact and that effect that every personality or actor or star or someone has, you know, when it becomes personal that this person is no longer around. That is the effect and that is the legacy that Irrfan Khan has left us that it is now a personal gain and a personal loss, and that is true for anyone who has seen his films, who has interviewed him, who has had a cup of tea with him.