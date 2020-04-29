Exclusive: Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the disappearance of co-star Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's disappearance shocked the entire nation earlier today. The actor was admitted to the hospital yesterday and suffered from a colon infection. In the presence of a few family members and a couple of friends, Irrfan's last rites were performed today in Mumbai. Many celebrities mourned the disappearance of this quintessential actor. Her Angrezi Medium co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke to Filmfare exclusively about the same thing.

She said: "It was on my wish list … After seeing it on Maqbool. I had just been in the picture with this electrifying actor, a person who was incomparable when the camera was on. I had the pleasure of spending time with his wife also on the set. Humble but even though they were going through so much at the time … I will never forget her smile. She was the true soldier is what I gathered. My heart swells because of it, but life can be cruel and the only truth we know is that we will go someday. Irrfan is at peace and, in turn, his films will warm the cockles of our hearts forever. Thank you for your great work, just a small and humble form that I would like to say. "RIP Irrfan Khan!