Exclusive: I used to call him "My Favorite Khan,quot; – Mahie Gill about Irrfan Khan

Actress Mahie Gill, who has worked with Irrfan Khan on notable films such as Pan Singh Tomar and Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster Returns shares fond memories that she remembers with her co-actor, the late Irrfan. News of Irrfan's disappearance broke out today and his colleagues and friends have since been expressing their condolences.

Speaking to Filmfare about Irrfan, Mahie said: "When I started filming for Pan Singh Tomar, it was relatively new, it was a remote area and we had no facilities. Irrfan Sir was a star and he had a vanity van while I did not have one at the time. He always made sure I sat inside his vanity while he sat down. He told me that you were an actress and that you should be sitting in the van. There were so many things about him that proved he was such a person. humble and simple. He took care of his co-actors and respected them a lot. "

She also added: "I consider myself very lucky to be able to work with him on 2 movies. He always encouraged me and also had a great sense of humor! It is a great loss."

Mahie went on to say, "I used to call him 'My Favorite Khan'. He was a great actor and a wonderful human being. Simple and punished. Mr. Irrfan's disappearance is a great loss not only for his family but also for the film industry. I will miss him … Travel well sir … "