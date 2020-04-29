Exclusive: Huma Qureshi talks about Irrfan Khan while expressing his pain.

The film industry is in shock with the disappearance of the great actor Irrfan Khan. The actor took his last breath today at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai while battling colon infection. Several B-town celebrities turned to their social media accounts to express their thoughts, experiences and their pain for the great human being and an actor par excellence. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, they have all written about the actor and offered their condolences to his family as they cannot go out and meet them personally in this state of confinement. .



Huma Qureshi, who worked with Irrfan on Nikkhil Advani's D-Day, spoke to us exclusively about her work experience with the actor and also about how deeply she is upset with this sudden and huge loss. Huma spoke highly of the star, "Just a legend. A man who with his pure talent inspired many to follow their dreams. Massive loss for the entire Indian film industry and Hollywood, "he adds," his work, his legacy is unparalleled. Guiding light for many of us. Condolences to his family.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

We could not agree more. The actor's work was phenomenal and surely was an inspiration to many aspiring actors.