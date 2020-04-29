European Cinemas Body UNIC weighs in on the launch of the "Trolls World Tour" – Up News Info

The International Cinema Union (UNIC) has weighed in on the debate over Universal's decision to launch Trolls World Tour digitally during the pandemic.

Yesterday, Universal CEO Jeff Shell revealed that the launch of PVOD, which the studio turned to after the coronavirus closed theaters, had generated revenue of nearly $ 100 million. Shell added that it expected to release movies "in both formats (theatrical and PVOD)" in the future.

A backlash from the exhibits saw the AMC theater chain, which operates the European team Odeon, say it would not carry universal titles in the future.

Now, UNIC has added another voice to hand-to-hand combat, claiming that it believes current exceptional circumstances were a significant factor in the success of Trollsand that dealers should not be in a hurry to move away from traditional models.

"The performance of Trolls Word Tour It must be seen, and only seen, in the context of the exceptional circumstances surrounding its launch and the unprecedented times we are experiencing. When a third of the world's population is currently under some form of coronavirus blockade and only 4% of movie screens worldwide are open, it is no surprise that many have turned to VOD and other similar services, "the statement read. in the UNIC statement.

“The results of this title also undoubtedly owe a lot to its commercialization as, what was planned for then, a theatrical release. The sequel was also one of the few children's movies to hit the market right now, making it, even at a premium price, appealing to many families confined indoors.

"This combination of unusual circumstances should not be used as a reference to redesign a long-established and proven business launch model, which remains crucial in ensuring the continued availability of films for the benefit of the public. Those who will depend on the success of the film industry must refrain from hastily altering key practices for short-term profit, and instead must commit to creating the best conditions for the entire sector to recover as soon as possible.

"Everyone has had to make adjustments in their daily lives and this includes movie fans. However, this should not be seen as a sign of changing preferences from the audience's point of view; After all, it's worth remembering that 2019 was a record year for theaters around the world. "

Currently, UNIC is coordinating with several national organizations in Europe to plan the reduction of blockades, which is occurring at different rates throughout the continent.

Another universal release, the comedy Judd Apatow The King of Staten Island, is also slated to jump to theaters and head straight to VOD on June 12. The film was slated to bow on SXSW before the Texas festival was canceled.