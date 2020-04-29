Essential Black Workers Analyze the Realities of Working During COVID-19

While many around the world are increasingly accommodating in a life that involves working from home, there is a certain group of people who do not: essential workers.

In the United States, the face of our core workforce is overwhelmingly black with rsearch showing that blacks are more like be considered essential workers than their racial and ethnic counterparts.

Three essential workers in Los Angeles open up about whether they are receiving danger pay or not, what was it like for them to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, what do they want their government officials to know and more in the video above.