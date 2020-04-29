Erica Mena shows off her shopping outfit and fans are drooling over her curves

Erica Mena shows off the outfit she put on just for shopping and fans can't get enough of her amazing curves. People can't even believe that she gave birth not long ago.

Check out the photo Safaree's wife shared on her IG account below. It really seems like the regular exercise sessions that she and Safaree are doing at home are really paying off.

‘Dress up just to buy groceries 😩 in the form: @fashionnova,’ Erica wrote in her post.

Someone said: "I am really happy for you that you have found the true happiness … a lot of love,quot;, and someone else said: "You look sooooooooooo !!! It gave me a lot of confidence,quot;.

A follower posted this: "This is what a mother's body looks like without a makeover … looking great," and someone else said, "I love how you always screwed it up in heels! Even when you were charging. Simply beautiful. & # 39;

A fan posted, “ Congratulations to any woman who can wear those skinny stilettos like a pencil & # 39; & # 39 ;, and a follower loved Erica showing off her body after pregnancy this way: “ I love it. that you are showing what postpartum really is, and the rebound is not realistic! Your body is so bomb Erica !!!! # (email protected) _mena ".

Someone else said: ‘Let the pregnancy weight look good on you … you can tell all exercises that there are no surgeries. I adore you … thick thick … I know hubbs can't get enough … enjoy. "

Another follower said: Tan So Spanish! she looks good. & # 39;

In other news, Erica shared a couple of photos on her social media account to show a new mask she got, but fans can't focus. You should see the photos he shared on IG, and you'll understand why.

Apart from this, Erica is spending her time at home these days together with Safaree and her baby. Fans can't wait to find out the baby's name and see her more.



