Epic Games requires customers to enable two-factor authentication to redeem free games

Epic Games will occasionally require users to enable two-factor authentication before redeeming free games in their digital store from now until May 21.

The goal is to encourage "gamers to take steps to strengthen the security of their Epic account," the company wrote in a blog post. To enable two-factor authentication, users must log in to the Epic Games Store and head to their account settings.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Two-factor authentication generally requires users to confirm their identities when logging into an account using a PIN sent to their email address or phone number. Having two-factor authentication enabled provides an additional security measure to prevent your account from being compromised if your password is stolen.

In January 2019, a security flaw in Fortnite It allowed hackers to access Epic Games accounts of users who clicked on a suspicious link. A few days ago, Nintendo acknowledged that 160,000 Nintendo accounts were affected in hacking attempts, which started earlier this month.