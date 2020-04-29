Ellen DeGeneres pays for it by surprising a hundred viewers with a gift of $ 250

WENN

In the last episode of & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Finding Nemo & # 39; announces its partnership with the Venmo payment app to help others overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Ellen Degeneres It continues to pay even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. During the last home edition of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"The TV presenter / comedian surprised many viewers with a generous gift of $ 250.

Near the end of the episode on Monday, April 27, the 62-year-old woman announced her association with the Venmo payment app for her "Venmo It Forward" campaign. Noting that he did this for "some people who need it most," he said, "Before I go, I want to do something we've never done before. Right now, we're scrolling the names of 100 people across the screen." "

As the names continued to appear on the screen, Portia de Rossi He informed his online audience: "If you see his name, check his Venmo account. I'll wait." She added, "So if you just saw your name on the screen, we've already deposited $ 250 into your Venmo account … Little surprise for someone today."

On the reason for her association with Venmo, Ellen recognized the difficult time everyone faces due to the new pandemic. "We know we are in a scary and uncertain time, and even a few dollars could mean a lot to someone who needs it," he said, adding that "Venmo has been sending payments thanks to people who are helping others affected by COVID." . -19 "in the past several weeks.

"We want to continue doing this as often as we can," the "Finding Nemo"The star explained more before encouraging fans and followers to go to her website to" nominate anyone you think might need a little help. "She wrapped up her talk show asking people to" stay safe. and be kind to each other. "

This was not the first time that Ellen returned in the midst of the crisis. In mid-April, she and her wife Portia delivered boxes of supplies to firefighters in Santa Barbara, California. The latter's company, General Public, also produced thousands of face shields for "hospital workers to be distributed in Southern California hospitals."