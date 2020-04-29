Elizabeth Stanley of Broadway talks about planning in an era of uncertainty – Up News Info

Editor's Note: With the recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Up News Info & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon.

The week before Broadway closed on March 12, Small jagged pill Star Elizabeth Stanley missed a performance, the first time she had to call in sick during the show's run. The actress, whose Broadway career has included roles in Million Dollar Quartet, In Town, Cry-Baby and Company, still not sure what she had was the coronavirus; The symptoms, as we now know, vary and the tests are not yet easy to obtain, but body aches and a severe headache seem, in hindsight, a Come to the Industry warning.

Related story Facing the COVID-19 crisis: Jennifer Stone, the nurse-turned-actress, talks about moving on from & # 39; Wizards of Waverly Place & # 39; to the first line of the pandemic

"I remember people making jokes like, 'Oh, I bet you got it,'" recalls Stanley, who plays opioid-addicted Mary Jane Healy in the musical Alanis Morissette / Diablo Cody / Glen Ballard. "But it was very similar to a joke at the time, because we didn't have all the information … "

The actress is fine now or, as she says, as good as can be expected during these strange days. She is happily installed in the Maryland home of her fiancé's parents, resting her voice when necessary, using it when requested: Stanley performed an interpretation of "The Miller's Son" by A little night music during sunday Sondheim 90th birthday celebration, a performance that led Lin-Manuel Miranda to tweet "YES Elizabeth Stanley! This song has three quadruple lutzes, Holy Sh * t" (to which Lea Salonga replied, "In addition to a pair of quad axels").

Up News Info recently spoke to Stanley to get her say, as an actress and star of one of Broadway's biggest hits of the season now interrupted, about the closure of COVID-19 and its impact and reverberations both professionally and personally: charting the future. Like Stanley, who's planning a wedding in September, he knows it's almost impossible.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and duration.

Stanley

Jenny Anderson



DEADLINE: Tell me what your day is like now. How are you?

ELIZABETH STANLEY: I feel like I'm doing as well as could be expected. I feel pretty good today. Some days I feel a little sadder. We are all on the roller coaster.

My fiance and I were able to escape the city, but I feel a bit like a traitor when I see so much resistance in New Yorkers who resist. But my fiance's family has a house in Maryland, so we can go a little further, for which we are very grateful. He and I had just moved in together, so we are still orienting ourselves in terms of living together.

DEADLINE: I've been asking artists how they stay in shape to fight when Broadway returns, whenever it is. Are you doing vocal exercises or something like that?

STANLEY: To be honest, for the first few weeks I was tired. I think we all were, and some of our cast had tested positive. So at first I did nothing. Now I find myself singing a little every day. I have not sat diligently on my keyboard, but have allowed myself to continue taking a little break. We don't seem to be going back to things until probably September at the earliest, so I don't feel too guilty for pressing pause for a second and letting my voice rest.

DEADLINE: I guess I should have asked you at first. Have you been sick Have you had any symptoms?

STANLEY: Yes. I haven't had an official test, so I'm not sure, but the week before Broadway closed, I called the show for the first time. And at the time, I remember people making jokes like, Oh, I bet you have it. But at the time it was a lot like a joke, because we didn't have all the information about all the symptoms and I didn't have a cough and I didn't have a fever. Looking back, we now know more. I wouldn't be surprised if that's what I have. I was extremely exhausted and had an excruciating sinus headache and my body ached and things like that. So I guess I did, but who knows?

DEADLINE: When do you think you will feel comfortable going back to a theater to perform?

STANLEY: Only in terms of my own personal well-being, I think if we knew that once you have it you are immune, along with the ability to have a test to see for sure whether did Have it, that would make me feel safe. But I think we will need the same caution for other people as well, because it won't be fun to act if we're concerned about the audience getting sick. I just do not know. It is very difficult because it seems that we still do not have all the information we need. I think there will be many precautions that will eventually allow us to feel a little more secure, and obviously having a vaccine would be a great help, but I think there is still a long way to go.

My fiancé and I are supposed to be getting married in September, so we've had all these same conversations personally. When you're responsible for bringing people together, who are essentially theater producers, it's difficult. It's really hard to make those decisions and trust that people will take care of themselves and won't come if they don't feel it's good for them.

DEADLINE: Are you making progress with the wedding?

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

STANLEY: We are still getting married, it is the end result, which is good. Coexistence has not made us decide that we no longer love each other (laughs) Our wedding venue is really understanding and accommodating, which is nice … I know they can't just say, "It doesn't matter, we'll give you all your money back, don't worry about it" … but they are able to offer us a different date if we want to postpone it and have it sometime in 2021. They will work with us on that. But we are not ready to make that call yet. We are trying not to make a hasty decision. Of course, as with so many people, there is a bit of sadness or grief and disappointment that the plans he had for the next few months of life are frustrated. We are trying to separate our feelings from the facts that everyone has to deal with.

DEADLINE: You are a kind of microcosm of what the whole industry is going through: you cannot make a decision on how to move forward until you know more about how to move forward …Do you keep in touch with the rest of the cast?

STANLEY: We keep in touch, it's nice. We have a group text thread, which varies from everyone's shared problems about how difficult and confusing it is to apply for unemployment to many "I miss you". And lately it's been, "Hey, I know who's running a fundraising campaign to help doctors and nurses who are really struggling to find time for meals, perhaps together as a cast that we can join." It is nice to feel that we are connecting in all the different ways that I think many people are connecting right now, finding a shared community. And our producers have set Zoom happy hours on Friday night just for people to tune in and drop in if they want, and ask questions. And there have been a couple of press things, for lack of a better word, like putting together a video of everyone's cast singing "Thank you." So it's been fun, even though we're not really together, it seems like we're still doing something together.

DEADLINE: Small jagged pill He has so many newcomers and young actors in his cast, I wonder if he has noticed a difference in his reactions to everything that happened compared to the actors who might have more experience. Who has been most affected by the closure and who is taking it easy? Or is there a difference?

STANLEY: I know before closing I felt like the old voice of "Come on, boys, calm down." Because I think, and now I feel a little naive, but I think a lot of younger people were really in their arms that Broadway didn't close before. And I thought, I agree that it would be safer, but it's not really easy to shut down the entire Broadway industry. Those are the jobs of many people and the safety of many people. The ripple effect of that is really great. He certainly wouldn't have had the same perspective when he was 23 years old.

I will say that I think I feel some disappointment or sadness because I have been in this industry for a long time and I know that this particular role and this particular show are a really exciting moment. I've been in business long enough to understand that this is a precious moment, even before all of this started happening, and now to feel like this is really changing the picture and who knows what Broadway will be when we return … Hopefully It will be great and full of surprises that none of us saw coming, in a good way. But I feel a little sad because this really special and precious time that we were really celebrating has been put on hold, at least.

I am sure that if I were younger I would still feel sad, but I would know that I have my whole career ahead of me. Maybe I would feel a little bit more like "it's going to be fine," like I did after 9/11, which happened just before I moved to town. I remember people saying, "You're not going to move there now!" And I thought, "Oh, I'll definitely move there. It's my dream. It's what I've been working on for the past four years at school. I can't wait to get there."

DEADLINE: As an actor, how does this interruption affect your career planning? I don't know when he planned to leave the program, or even if he planned to leave the program when his current contract ends, but he had to have been thinking about the future. What are you doing now?

STANLEY: It is a great question and I wish I had a really smart answer to give you. I guess what I can say is that I don't know. One part of the agreement that the Broadway League reached with the union was that for each week that we have out of closing, our current contract will extend one week beyond its original end date. So it was originally supposed to end in December, and now who knows when. Much later than that. And it makes it very difficult to plan. Like, for me, with getting married and the conversation about having children and all those things, it was like, "We will visit all these conversations again in December when I know if I'm going to stay with the program."

But I feel like I have to make amends, this time it's just a weird pause, a stalemate. You can say it's wasted time, but I think it's a pretty negative way of looking at it. It could also be a gift of time, since everything spread later than we originally thought. So if I can change my mind to think, "Okay, it will all be six months or maybe a year later than the original plan," I think that is the best way to try to understand it.

I will say that I have been connecting with other artists during this time, which has been fun. It seems that each artist is finding a way to ask: How do I adjust in this new time? A friend of mine who is a photographer has been taking portraits of people through her computer screen, which is great. Another friend, Mark Addison Smith, is a visual artist, and usually the way he works is to spy on the subway or wherever he is and capture parts of people's conversations, and then turn them into a piece of visual art. He's been doing it every day for a decade, and when he makes an exhibition, he brings the different conversations together to show how humanity is really having a great conversation. But I talked to him and he said, "This (pandemic) has created a huge challenge: At first I was just spying on my husband, but then I thought, Well, this is not going to work." So now he's been connecting with people, who then connect him with other people, in Zoom conversations, to talk to this artist-stranger-friend. It's great and it made me feel very inspired. So I've been wondering about what else can I do. How can I change this and find something new and exciting from this time?