Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya wears long braids

The 12-year-old girl posts on her Instagram account a video of her looking into the distance on a balcony while giving her followers a better look at her new hairstyle.

Zaya Wayde continues to hug her new self after dating as a transgender. Dwyane WadeHer daughter recently went to her Instagram account to present her new image when she posted a video of her posing on the balcony.

In the video posted on the photo-sharing site, Zaya could be seen leaning her body towards the reel with open arms. He looked away from the camera and looked into the distance to get a better look at his new long tresses. In the photo, Zaya was wearing a black T-shirt and a single cloth that covered her lower body.

Keeping the title simple, Zaya wrote, "800", before adding, "My [red heart emoji]".

Zaya came out as a transgender earlier this year and made her first red carpet appearance after her presentation at the Truth Awards in March along with her father and stepmother. Gabrielle Union. His departure sparked controversy and criticism when people argued that Zaya, at 12, is too young to make the decision.

Among those critics was Boosie Badazz, also known as Lil boosie, who said, "At 11 or 12 I don't know if I'm going to go shopping at Dillard & # 39; s or Footlocker. Did you listen? I don't know if I'm going to college or staying. Big decisions I can't make yet."

Dwyane himself has responded to enemies and defended his decision to let Zaya do what she wants. "As parents, our job is to sit down and discover and find the information we can. And we have sat together as a family. We have communicated with as many people as we can. We have researched" There are many things we can do to try to help not not only our family but others on this journey and along the way, "he said.