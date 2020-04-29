Drug effective against coronavirus as economic damage increases – Up News Info

Scientists announced on Wednesday the first effective treatment against coronavirus, an experimental drug that can speed recovery for patients with COVID-19, in a major medical breakthrough that came as the economic sadness caused by the scourge deepened in the United States and Europe.

The US government USA He said he is working to make the antiviral drug remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible. Shares rose worldwide in the news, with the Dow Jones industrial average rising more than 550 points, or more than 2%, in the afternoon.

"What it has shown is that a drug can block this virus," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert for the US government. USA "This will be the standard of care."

The news came when the US government. USA He reported that US production is shrinking at an alarming rate in the largest and fastest collapse since the Depression. The virus has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide since December, including about 60,000 confirmed deaths in the United States. And it caused closings and other restrictions that have closed factories and other businesses around the world.

Amid the closings, the United States said its gross domestic product, or production of goods and services, fell at an annual rate of 4.8% in the January-March period, the largest quarterly decline since the global financial collapse of over a decade ago.

And the worst is yet to come: the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the GDP of the world's largest economy will fall at an annual rate of 40% during the three-month period ending in June.

The latest figures on people applying for unemployment benefits in the US USA They appear Thursday, and economists estimate that perhaps 1 in 6 American workers, or about 30 million people, have lost their jobs in the past six weeks.

The US unemployment rate for April will be released late next week, and economists have predicted it could hit as high as 20%, a level not seen since the Depression.

Mario Franco, who worked at a McDonald's at a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Darien, Connecticut, for 26 years, promoted to night manager in charge of kitchen staff, was fired late March. The 50-year-old man said he has little savings and now depends on a food bank and union donations.

"They did not give us any notice," he said through an interpreter. "They didn't tell us. Suddenly, the night shift ended and that was it. There was no more work."

Confirmed infections worldwide reached more than 3.2 million, including 1 million in the US. USA, According to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The actual number of deaths and infections is believed to be much higher due to limited evidence, differences in the death count, and concealment by some governments.

The biotech company Gilead Sciences and the US government. USA They reported that in a major study, remdesivir shortened the time it takes for COVID-19 patients to recover by an average of four days, from 15 to 11. In addition, there was a trend toward fewer deaths among those on the drug, Fauci said. .

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The study was conducted by the US National Institutes of Health. USA And it involved 1,063 hospitalized patients with coronaviruses worldwide.

Effective treatment could have a profound effect on the outbreak, since a vaccine is probably a year or more away.

Meanwhile, economic damage is accumulating in other parts of the world.

Globally, the United Nations' main body of labor raised its forecast for job losses equivalent to full-time in the second quarter to an estimated 305 million.

It also projected that 1.6 billion workers in the "informal economy," including those working without adequate contracts or supervision by government regulation, "are in immediate danger of destroying their livelihoods." That is almost half of the global workforce of 3.3 billion people.

In Europe, almost all the measures of the economy are in free fall. Figures to be released on Thursday are expected to show a drop of around 4% in the first three months of the year in the eurozone, and an even more pronounced hit is projected this quarter. Unemployment is expected to rise to around 8% in March.

The figure would be worse if it weren't for large amounts of government aid to keep millions of workers on payroll. Government debt is exploding to cover the costs of such relief.

"The blockades to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are having an unprecedented effect on the European economy," said Florian Hense, economist at the Berenberg Bank.

In Paris, aircraft maker Airbus reported a first-quarter loss of 481 million euros ($ 515 million), laid off thousands of workers and applied for billions in loans to get out of the crisis.

Italy's credit rating was downgraded in the first downgrade of a major economy as a result of the crisis. Its rating is only one level above the status of junk bonds. Italy expects its economy to shrink 8% this year.

Germany's economy minister said the government projects a contraction of around 11% of GDP by the end of the quarter. But he also predicted a strong recovery in 2021.

Many economists are skeptical that the US economy. USA It recovers quickly later in the year, and they point out that the virus may flare up again or that consumers and employees may be too concerned to return to business as usual.

"The virus has done a lot of damage to the economy, and now there is so much uncertainty," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

In other developments, the British increased their death toll to more than 26,000 after adding more than 3,800 deaths in nursing homes that were not previously included.

With the crisis dwindling in places like Italy, France and Spain, European governments are turning their attention to rethinking public transport so that their economies get back to work without triggering a second wave of infections.

Solutions include putting red stickers on the floor to tell bus passengers in Milan how far they should be standing. The Dutch are riding longer and more spacious trains. Berlin and many other cities are opening more bike lanes. And in Britain, bus passengers use the middle or rear doors to reduce the risk to the driver.

___

Associated Press journalists from around the world contributed to this report.