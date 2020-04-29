Drug effective against coronavirus as economic damage increases – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Global death toll from coronavirus exceeds 200,000 - The Denver Post

Scientists announced on Wednesday the first effective treatment against coronavirus, an experimental drug that can speed recovery for patients with COVID-19, in a major medical breakthrough that came as the economic sadness caused by the scourge deepened in the United States and Europe.

The US government USA He said he is working to make the antiviral drug remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible. Shares rose worldwide in the news, with the Dow Jones industrial average rising more than 550 points, or more than 2%, in the afternoon.

"What it has shown is that a drug can block this virus," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert for the US government. USA "This will be the standard of care."

The news came when the US government. USA He reported that US production is shrinking at an alarming rate in the largest and fastest collapse since the Depression. The virus has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide since December, including about 60,000 confirmed deaths in the United States. And it caused closings and other restrictions that have closed factories and other businesses around the world.

Amid the closings, the United States said its gross domestic product, or production of goods and services, fell at an annual rate of 4.8% in the January-March period, the largest quarterly decline since the global financial collapse of over a decade ago.

And the worst is yet to come: the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the GDP of the world's largest economy will fall at an annual rate of 40% during the three-month period ending in June.

The latest figures on people applying for unemployment benefits in the US USA They appear Thursday, and economists estimate that perhaps 1 in 6 American workers, or about 30 million people, have lost their jobs in the past six weeks.

The US unemployment rate for April will be released late next week, and economists have predicted it could hit as high as 20%, a level not seen since the Depression.

Mario Franco, who worked at a McDonald's at a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Darien, Connecticut, for 26 years, promoted to night manager in charge of kitchen staff, was fired late March. The 50-year-old man said he has little savings and now depends on a food bank and union donations.

"They did not give us any notice," he said through an interpreter. "They didn't tell us. Suddenly, the night shift ended and that was it. There was no more work."

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here