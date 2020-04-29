Dr. Anthony Fauci cautions that seasons may need to be ruled out due to coronavirus

Optimism is being built within professional sports that the game will resume this summer. Dr. Anthony Fauci has not reached that point.

Fauci, one of the leaders of the White House coronavirus workforce, is keeping an eye on the return of sports in 2020. He reiterated his view Tuesday in a question-and-answer session with The New York Times, and told reporters James Wagner and Ken Belson that the seasons could have been removed if the safety of athletes and staff cannot be guaranteed.

"If you can't guarantee security, unfortunately you're going to have to bite the bullet and say, 'We may have to go without this sport for this season,'" Fauci said.

The NBA, NHL, and MLB suspended their seasons in mid-March, and there are no clear signs of when games can resume. MLB is reportedly optimistic: A shortened season may begin in late June, and there are reports that the NBA and NHL have begun taking small steps to get players back to coaching.

Fauci told the Times that he has spoken to "some sports executives,quot; about how the game can be resumed. He declined to provide details. He has said that MLB could establish itself in a small number of cities and keep players in strict isolation.

"I know it will be difficult for them not to be in society, but that may be the price you pay if you want to play ball," Fauci told the Times.

The paucity of evidence for coronaviruses, the lack of a vaccine, and the likelihood of cases increasing in the fall are key factors in Fauci's cautious approach.

"You can try to influence the virus through your mitigation programs, but at the end of the day, you must have the virus under some kind of control before you can resume normal activity," he told the Times.